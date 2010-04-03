RSI Screener Indicator for Metatrader 5

RSI Screener for MT5 is a simple dashboard-type indicator that displays the RSI (Relative Strength Index) oscillator values on different instruments and time frames chosen by the user. In addition, it can be configured by the trader to show signals when the RSI is in overbought/oversold condition, when it crosses these levels or when it crosses the 50 level, which is important in some strategies. It is simple and easy to configure.

On its own, it should not be used as a trading system since RSI signals are not 100% reliable, as is the case with all technical indicators, but it is a useful support tool.

The parameters that can be configured in RSI Screener are the following:

Oversold Level : This is the level where the RSI reaches oversold condition. It is taken as a bullish signal from the indicator. The default value is 30. List of Symbols: Here the trader indicates the markets or currency pairs for which he/she wants to calculate the RSI values. As many pairs as the broker offers on the platform can be added. By default, the indicator displays EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and AUDUSD pairs.

Push Notifications: This parameter allows to display alerts in the MT5 app via push notifications.

-To add new currency pairs in Markets, we write the symbol of the pair, for example XAUUSD or XAGUSD, without the “/” symbol and separated by a comma (without spaces). - Overbought and oversold signals and 50 level crossing are shown as changes in the screener cell and text color. For example, when the RSI is in an overbought condition the text and box changes to green and when it is in an oversold condition it changes to red. You can change the colors in the setting window. -It has a function that allows the user to access the price chart where the signal is being produced by clicking on the corresponding cell of the screener.







