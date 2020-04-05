Operations Manager

Real Problem and its solution:

In real trading, especially with XAUUSD and EURUSD, backtests show that less than 20% of trades that reach 50% of the stop loss manage to recover without manual intervention. This is due to:


Extreme volatility during sessions such as London–NY.
The trader’s emotional reaction to partial losses.
The lack of dynamic risk management and automatic stop-loss adjustments.
The result: small accounts get wiped out by trying to “average down,” hoping for a recovery that statistically almost never happens.
 

Value Proposition

Operations Manager EA offers a proven and highly optimized solution for stressful trading situations under real market conditions. (
After your purchase, message me at https://t.me/OskarTrader, and once your purchase is verified, you’ll receive the Expert CCI for XAUUSD (for MT5) as a FREE gift.
)Its advanced logic:

It evaluates where stop-losses should be placed based on volatility and market structure.
Automatically adjusts stop-loss levels when the market changes.
Secures breakeven points to protect partial profits.
Includes reverse trades only if the market shows a real structural shift.
Investing in this EA eliminates human error and allows you to focus on your analysis and intuition to identify entry setups, without the risk of blowing up your account.


Adjustments:

The volatility factors per session are adjustable at your discretion; slSidneyFactor, slTokyoFactor, slLondonFactor, and slNYFactor have default settings based on historical statistics from the current year.

MinimumSL: This option allows you to set a flat stop-loss for all sessions, based on your broker’s requirements.

atrPeriod: Sets how sensitive the Operations Manager EA is to volatility. For highly volatile assets, you might adjust this to 21 periods. Useful when trading cryptocurrencies, XAU/USD, coffee, etc.

magicReverse: This ID must be different from the IDs of all other bots running on your MT5 or MT4, depending on your version of MetaTrader.


Conclusion


Statistics show that waiting for a recovery after reaching 50% of the stop-loss is a high-risk strategy. Operations Manager EA transforms that critical point into an opportunity for control: it protects your equity, adjusts your stops, and keeps your account alive even under adverse conditions.


Investing in this EA is investing in discipline, longevity, and consistency.

references:

Drawdown Recovery Math: Why a 50% Loss Needs a 100% Gain to Break Even | ChartMini Blog

How to Recover From a 50% Trading Drawdown: 12-Week Protocol
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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4.6 (10)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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Real Problem and its solution: In real trading, especially with XAUUSD and EURUSD, backtests show that less than 20% of trades that reach 50% of the stop loss manage to recover without manual intervention. This is due to: Extreme volatility during sessions such as London–NY. The trader’s emotional reaction to partial losses. The lack of dynamic risk management and automatic stop-loss adjustments. The result: small accounts get wiped out by trying to “average down,” hoping for a recovery that s
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