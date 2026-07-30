Oriva Auto

  • Experts
  • Khaled A D K Alenezi
    Khaled A D K Alenezi

    Khaled A D K Alenezi

    • MT5 Expert Advisor Developer at  Oriva Auto
    • Kuwait
    • 214
    Khaled Alenezi
    Civil engineer from Kuwait, active trader, and Expert Advisor developer.
    I have 10+ years of experience across forex and crypto markets, including several years working with funded prop firm accounts where risk control, consistency, and execution discipline are essential.
  • Version: 12.3
  • Updated: 30 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

Oriva Auto is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for automated XAUUSD trading with built-in risk controls, news protection, and a clear on-chart control panel.

A real-account forward signal operated by Oriva Auto is available here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384226

The signal is provided for live forward observation of the Expert Advisor on a real account.

The system is built for short-term gold trading. It uses a structured entry model, basket-level profit management, controlled secondary entries, trading-window control, spread protection, and account-level safety rules.

Main features:

Automated XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5
Dynamic lot sizing based on account balance
Conservative, Moderate, and High Risk profiles
Basket-level take-profit management
Basket hard-cut protection
News-event protection for high-impact events
Trading-window control
Spread filter
On-chart panel with Gov, Risk, State, and Log tabs
Manual pause button for new baskets
English input labels and clean user-facing setup

Risk model:

The default setting is Conservative. Position sizing is calculated from account balance using Oriva’s internal 3K reference model. The EA includes a basket hard-cut model and margin-protection logic to reduce uncontrolled exposure, but automated trading still involves risk.

Important notes:

Oriva Auto is primarily designed for XAUUSD. Broker conditions such as spread, execution speed, leverage, contract size, and slippage can affect results. Users should test the EA on a demo account first and choose settings that match their own risk tolerance.

No profit is guaranteed. Past performance, backtests, screenshots, or signal results do not guarantee future results. Trading can result in losses.

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Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Session Overview MT5
Khaled A D K Alenezi
Indicators
You have three open positions. Your prop firm allows a 5% daily drawdown . Right now — before the next candle closes — do you know what happens to your account if every stop loss gets hit at the same time? Most traders don’t. They track each position separately. They estimate. They feel “probably okay.” Then one correlated move wipes out a week of progress. Session Overview gives you that answer in one number — updated every second. Three Live Projections — One Panel Session Overview reads your
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