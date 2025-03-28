Gold Breakout PRO MT5

Using Breakout EA (Expert Advisor) has clear advantages over manual breakout trading, combining the strengths of breakout strategies with the power of automation in MQL4/MQL5 as follows:
Advantages of using Breakout EA
1. 100% automatic

EA can detect Breakout points and send trading orders immediately without having to watch the screen

Suitable for strategies that require "speed" in entering orders after breaking through resistance/support

2. Trade 24 hours a day without missing opportunities

No sleep, no fatigue, no missed timing — especially during the Breakout period in the European-New York market

You can set it to run on VPS continuously

3. Better emotional control than people
No hesitation, no fear, no greed

Follow the system exactly, do not Overtrade or Cutloss without a plan

4. Can be applied to multiple strategies

Breakout from High/Low of the time period (e.g. Asian Range, London Open)

Breakout of support/resistance lines, Box Breakout, Triangle Breakout, etc.

Can be used in multiple Timeframes (e.g. H1, H4, D1)

5. Has an automatic Risk Management system
Set Lot, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop


 Recommendations:
 Recommended Timeframe: H1
 Suitable currency pairs: XAU/USD, BTC/USD
 Minimum deposit: $350 (Standard account)
 Use with brokers with low spreads and high order execution speeds

Reviews 1
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
654
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu 2025.06.18 15:46 
 

The product deserves 5 stars, and the seller as well - he helps you along the way and explains everything you need to know.

Daophet Seng Athit
17510
Reply from developer Daophet Seng Athit 2025.06.18 16:04
Thank you for your feedback. We will continue to improve the system.
Reply to review