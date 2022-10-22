Dynamic Scalper Pro X

https://youtu.be/0iv9akJlJ4w    /    https://youtu.be/IK6ChfJBAD4

The strategy is developed from the results of many months of analysis, back testing and market forward trading.

The most successful trades are those in line with the trend. What majority of traders don’t know about the trend is that whatever is against the trend is 90% of the time taken for liquidity.

The robot uses technical analysis to detect where a lot of people put their stop losses against the trend (at weak swing points) and sometimes at reversal points. After entry, all that is left is probability, price and mathematics. AVOID TRADING THE NEWS WITH THE SYSTEM. TURN OFF ON DAYS OF NEWS RELEASES(eg. FOMC AND NFP RELEASES and other High impact releases). SIT BACK WHILE IT DOES ALL THE TRADE MANAGEMENT. 

Use on M1/M5/M15 timeframe , for multiple pairs use on higher timeframe.

REQUIREMENT

AFTER INSTALLATION, CONTACT DEVELOPER on https://t.me/Sass23465 with account size and broker name for settings this is because it works on different instruments with different settings(currencies, gold, BTCUSD).

minimum deposit of $300.

leverage of at least 1:400

active internet.


watch







