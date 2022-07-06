Dynamic Trades Manager MT4

you don't have to monitor your trades all the time. save yourself screen time and leave management of your trades to Dynamic Trades Manager.  Dynamic Trades Manager is a trading assistant tool. it has automated capabilities to break even, take partial profits, trails stops and to set your risk to reward ratio .for demonstration purposes, the expert would take random trades only in the strategy tester but it does not take trades on its own in live market  but only performs the aforementioned functions when the user has already conducted their analysis and opened a trade. this would save you the time of having to wait on your trades all the time which is also stressful. there is also the MT5 version which comes with Partial Closing

BREAK EVEN

if this function is enable in the parameters, it would automatically move your SL to the Open price of the market order after a certain gain based on the a reward ratio set in the parameters

TRAIL STOPS 

the EA would trail your stops to save profits in case the trend reverse. the stop distance from price is to be set in points not pips. this would enable user to use the tool across instruments of any kind, across multiple brokers and on any price quote.

AUTOMATIC RISK TO REWARD WITH PRECISION

To use this function,  enable automatic risk to reward in the input settings and set your reward ratio to any desired number. after you open a trade, set your SL. the EA would automatically set your TP based on the determined risk to reward.


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The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
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Dynamic Scalper Pro X
Philip Ninson
Experts
https://youtu.be/0iv9akJlJ4w     /     https://youtu.be/IK6ChfJBAD4 The strategy is developed from the results of many months of analysis, back testing and market forward trading. The most successful trades are those in line with the trend. What majority of traders don’t know about the trend is that whatever is against the trend is 90% of the time taken for liquidity. The robot uses technical analysis to detect where a lot of people put their stop losses against the trend (at weak swing points)
Dynamic Trades Manager
Philip Ninson
Utilities
you don't have to monitor your trades all the time. save yourself screen time and leave management of your trades to Dynamic Trades Manager.  Dynamic Trades Manager is a trading assistant tool. it has automated capabilities to break even, take partial profits, trails stops and to set your risk to reward ratio . it does not take trades on its own but only performs the aforementioned functions when the user has already conducted their analysis and opened a trade. this would save you the time of ha
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