Trade Stacker
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.4
- Updated: 12 November 2024
🚀 Introducing Trade Stacker: Your Ultimate Trading Force Multiplier
Transform your trading with the power of automated position stacking! The Trade Stacker EA turns single trade opportunities into strategic multi-level positions with just one click.
Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester.
Download demo here: https://kevinafeku8.gumroad.com/l/avmxc
Instructions for the demo: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759785
✨ Key Features That Set You Apart:
- Deploy multiple trades instantly across custom price levels
- Trade according to your personal strategy
- Smart breakeven protection locks in your gains
- The optional Revive Trade mode keeps your strategy alive by auto-replacing profitable trades
- Intuitive interface makes complex trading simple
🎯 Perfect For:
- Scaling into trending markets
- Building strategic grid positions
- Managing multiple entry points effortlessly
- Both aggressive and conservative traders
💪 Take Control With:
- Custom lot sizing at each level
- Flexible take profit targets
- Intelligent stop loss placement
- Effective breakeven management
Suggestions for improvements and features are welcome, and if you need any assistance please reach out, enjoy!
Note:
Deploying Trades:
Do not "Deploy Market Trades" while "Revive Trade(s)" is activated. It will lead to an invalid price error.
Breakeven:
"Breakeven buffer" is where the stop loss will be moved to when "breakeven threshold" is reached.