🚀 Introducing Trade Stacker: Your Ultimate Trading Force Multiplier

Transform your trading with the power of automated position stacking! The Trade Stacker EA turns single trade opportunities into strategic multi-level positions with just one click.

Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester.

✨ Key Features That Set You Apart:

🎯 Perfect For:

💪 Take Control With:

Suggestions for improvements and features are welcome, and if you need any assistance please reach out, enjoy!





Note:

Deploying Trades:

Do not "Deploy Market Trades" while "Revive Trade(s)" is activated. It will lead to an invalid price error.

Breakeven:

"Breakeven buffer" is where the stop loss will be moved to when "breakeven threshold" is reached.



