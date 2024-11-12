Trade Stacker

 

🚀 Introducing Trade Stacker: Your Ultimate Trading Force Multiplier



Transform your trading with the power of automated position stacking! The Trade Stacker EA turns single trade opportunities into strategic multi-level positions with just one click.


Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester.

Download demo here: https://kevinafeku8.gumroad.com/l/avmxc

Instructions for the demo:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759785




✨ Key Features That Set You Apart:

  • Deploy multiple trades instantly across custom price levels
  • Trade according to your personal strategy
  • Smart breakeven protection locks in your gains
  • The optional Revive Trade mode keeps your strategy alive by auto-replacing profitable trades
  • Intuitive interface makes complex trading simple

🎯 Perfect For:

  • Scaling into trending markets
  • Building strategic grid positions
  • Managing multiple entry points effortlessly
  • Both aggressive and conservative traders

💪 Take Control With:

  • Custom lot sizing at each level
  • Flexible take profit targets
  • Intelligent stop loss placement
  • Effective breakeven management

Suggestions for improvements and features are welcome, and if you need any assistance please reach out, enjoy!


Note:

Deploying Trades:

Do not "Deploy Market Trades" while "Revive Trade(s)" is activated. It will lead to an invalid price error. 

Breakeven:

"Breakeven buffer" is where the stop loss will be moved to when "breakeven threshold" is reached.



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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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Mean Reversion Jutsu
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Mean Reversion Jutsu is a mean reversion strategy EA designed for trading bollinger band and RSI trends. A sell signal is when the price extends above the rsi and also the bollinger band. This EA uses a grid-based approach to profit from dollar cost averaging striving for consistent gains over time. It incorporates strict stop-loss and breakeven measures to control potential losses per trade, ensuring effective risk management. Mean Reversion Jutsu is an honest trading system focused on achievi
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