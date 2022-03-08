Dragon Master

After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages,  i will add you to a Private Group, send you set files and additional detailed instructions.

I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor.

If you have never used EAs before, I will show and teach you how to use it.

This system doesn't use any Grid or Martingale strategies, buy has been careful developed to trade synthetic indexes apart from boom and crash on Binary.com or now known as deriv ,Careful mathematical calculations have been taken into considerations for any type of trader ,either ,Scalper ,Day trader ,intra day trader , swing trader  ,real tick prices have been used to get the most accurate price levels for trades to be taken.

We mainly focused on these Synthetic pairs but surprisingly we found out that the same system can trade forex pairs and many other asset classes .Many may try to back test i prefer you test this system on a demo account and also do inbox for me to add you to our telegram channel, where you can get proper settings for each pair.

A further additional is the use of neural networks to improve the performance of the system ,i highly recommend that you make use of a vpn system when you go live with this system.

WE do not intend to have a large number of followers or users of this trading system since there is only one broker who offers this pairs hence the price will be increased and remain there.

Video Dragon Master
Filter:
Ahmed Sarıkaya
2724
Ahmed Sarıkaya 2022.04.03 18:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Amos Tsopotsa
11588
Reply from developer Amos Tsopotsa 2022.04.03 18:57
thank you
Reply to review