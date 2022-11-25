Trade with the Trend

This Indicator has been developed to help you as a trader to identify the direction of the market, IN trading we have Three types of movements an UPTREND,DOWNTREND and SIDEWAYS, The side ways market move is where most traders get trapped, as the price is consolidating ,this simply means there is no direction ,To the scalpers this can be an advantage to them ONLY if they know how to identify when assets classes are in this period.

An attempt to develop how to identify trends is what this indicator is all about, stick to when price is above the green dots and take a buy trade after 2 consecutive dots have happened ,or when price is below the red dots we focus on sell positions.

What i have done in this indicator is to avoid when markets are in ranges ,when the price is not below the red dots don't sell when price is not above the green dot don't buy.

For most of my entries i wait for the price to be above the dots then on the second consecutive candle i take the direction of where the trend is going.