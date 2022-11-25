Trade with the Trend

5

This Indicator has been developed to help you as a trader to identify the direction of the market, IN trading we have Three types of movements an UPTREND,DOWNTREND and SIDEWAYS, The side ways market move is where most traders get trapped, as the price is consolidating ,this simply means there is no direction ,To the scalpers this can be an advantage to them ONLY if they know how to identify when assets classes are in this period.

An attempt to develop how to identify trends is what this indicator is all about, stick to when price is above the green dots and take a buy trade after 2 consecutive dots have happened ,or when price is below the red dots we focus on sell positions.

What i have done in this indicator is to avoid when markets are in ranges ,when the price is not below the red dots don't sell when price is not above the green dot don't buy.

For most of my entries i wait for the price to be above the dots then on the second consecutive candle i take the direction of where the trend is going.

Video Trade with the Trend
Reviews 1
phuongcei
654
phuongcei 2024.09.12 06:27 
 

Thanks Amos Tsopotsa for the free great product. I will try and feedback :)

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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This is a Scalping robot for Currency pairs and also for synthetic indexes  When you download ask for my telegram channel where you can PM and assist if you are having any challenges  I recommend the top 8 currency pairs as well as Volatility indexes, Step index, Jump indexes  Trading time frame for currencies is 5 minutes The Expert advisor also has market filters where you can chose sessions to trade, I mainly prefer market overlaps where there is more volatility in the market. I have also add
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Amos Tsopotsa
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This Expert Advisor is meant to trade Boom ,Crash Indexes ,Nasdaq and all other Major currency pairs . Upload the trading robot to any 1 minute time frame set your lot size and let it run. My recommendation on lot size is 0.2 you can play around with it based on your risk appetite  This is a free version set files will be given to those who purchase the full product. The expert advisor was coded using The MACD ,RSI the CCI and classic pivot points. When you download it ask for my telegram channe
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phuongcei
654
phuongcei 2024.09.12 06:27 
 

Thanks Amos Tsopotsa for the free great product. I will try and feedback :)

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