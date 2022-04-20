Funny Trades

This Expert Advisor is meant to trade Boom ,Crash Indexes ,Nasdaq and all other Major currency pairs .

Upload the trading robot to any 1 minute time frame set your lot size and let it run.

My recommendation on lot size is 0.2 you can play around with it based on your risk appetite

This is a free version set files will be given to those who purchase the full product.

The expert advisor was coded using The MACD ,RSI the CCI and classic pivot points.

When you download it ask for my telegram channel where all the settings have been posted.

Its more effective on Synthetic indexes



