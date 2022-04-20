Funny Trades

This Expert Advisor is meant to trade Boom ,Crash Indexes ,Nasdaq and all other Major currency pairs .

Upload the trading robot to any 1 minute time frame set your lot size and let it run.

My recommendation on lot size is 0.2 you can play around with it based on your risk appetite 

This is a free version set files will be given to those who purchase the full product.

The expert advisor was coded using The MACD ,RSI the CCI and classic pivot points.

When you download it ask for my telegram channel where all the settings have been posted.

Its more effective on Synthetic indexes 


Video Funny Trades
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Real monitoring   : EA Miracolo  1 Real monitoring     : EA Miracolo   2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a position. Th
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Black Jack
Amos Tsopotsa
5 (5)
Experts
The strategy for this expert advisor works more effectively only if you set buy only or sell only,the most important part I took into consideration are the main market turning points.You would want to say reversals or change in direction in trends,the key to making profitable trades with this advisor is to set your stop loss on the previous high for sell only signal and previous low for buy positions ,This advisor can trade any Market,but mainly was developed for Boom and Crash,vix75 and Jump 25
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Amos Tsopotsa
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The Expert advisor was created based on ORDER BLOCKS AND SMART MONEY CONCEPTS  and Pit floor trading strategies. TRADING SETTINGS: Working Time frame                                         : Current to 1 Month i recommend trading from 1Hr to Daily time frames as lower time frames are more prone to markets noise Stop loss                                                          : Use this to set your stop loss per trade taken Take Profit                                                       : Us
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Trade with the Trend
Amos Tsopotsa
5 (1)
Indicators
This Indicator has been developed to help you as a trader to identify the direction of the market, IN trading we have Three types of movements an  UPTREND,DOWNTREND and SIDEWAYS, The side ways market move is where most traders get trapped, as the price is consolidating ,this simply means there is no direction ,To the scalpers this can be an advantage to them ONLY if they know how to identify when assets classes are in this period. An attempt to develop how to identify trends is what this indicat
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Blue Ocean Strategy
Amos Tsopotsa
Experts
This Expert advisor trades any Asset class, Try it on any market, When you download PM so you can be added to my channel for all support related issues. There are three trading strategies available  * The Wyckoff trading strategy, Channel trading and trend trading.  Input Parameters Lots   - the volume of position to open; Stop Loss BUY (in points)   - the stop loss of BUY positions; Stop Loss SELL (in points)   - the stop loss of SELL positions; Take Profit BUY (in points)   - the take profit o
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Dragon Master
Amos Tsopotsa
Experts
After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages,  i will add you to a   Private Group , send you set files and additional detailed instructions. I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor. If you have never used EAs before, I will show and teach you how to use it. This system doesn't use any Grid or Martingale strategies, buy has been careful developed to trade synthetic indexes apart from boom and crash on Binary.com or now known as deriv ,Careful  mathematical
Scalping Dragon Master
Amos Tsopotsa
Experts
This is a Scalping robot for Currency pairs and also for synthetic indexes  When you download ask for my telegram channel where you can PM and assist if you are having any challenges  I recommend the top 8 currency pairs as well as Volatility indexes, Step index, Jump indexes  Trading time frame for currencies is 5 minutes The Expert advisor also has market filters where you can chose sessions to trade, I mainly prefer market overlaps where there is more volatility in the market. I have also add
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Valerii Hruzda
380
Valerii Hruzda 2022.04.30 21:42 
 

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Petr Zharuk
1623
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Araleixo
51
Araleixo 2022.04.23 21:01 
 

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BKE2022
14
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