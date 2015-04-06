Robo Crisis MT4

Robo =Crisis= is a completely new unique approach to trading in the "swamp" of trading. Trading in automatic and semi-automatic mode. The robot works according to the current market situation, no stories, redraws, grids and other things. One of the main advantages of the robot is the love of strong volatility. He's not afraid of the news. Absolutely any volatility in the market is our friend.

Features of trading:

- The adviser includes - Robo =Crisis= 

- 7 currency pairs are strictly used in trading - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY

- Trading starts from the Asian session and is conducted in all three sessions

- The terminal must be running while the ADVISER is working (VPS installation is not required)

Detailed instructions on working with the robot, trading tips, Set with settings will be posted in the "Discussion" section. We kindly ask you to read the instructions for the robot (3 files) before starting trading

Recommendations:

- Leverage from 1:500

- Strict Money Management

- Use a Broker with a minimum spread

Note:

The robot is multicurrency. Keep in mind that it will not work correctly in the tester!!!.... If you have any questions, please contact me personally(there is a telegram), I will help you in any way I can. A real account for subscribers will be launched in the near future

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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Robo Crisis MT5
Anton Ugodin
Experts
Robo =Crisis= is a completely new unique approach to trading in the "swamp" of trading. Trading in automatic and semi-automatic mode. The robot works according to the current market situation, no stories, redraws, grids and other things. One of the main advantages of the robot is the love of strong volatility. He's not afraid of the news. Absolutely any volatility in the market is our friend. Features of trading: - The adviser includes ( Robo =Crisis= and the Flat indicator, which will be added
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