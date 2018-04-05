Robo Crisis MT5

Robo =Crisis= is a completely new unique approach to trading in the "swamp" of trading. Trading in automatic and semi-automatic mode. The robot works according to the current market situation, no stories, redraws, grids and other things. One of the main advantages of the robot is the love of strong volatility. He's not afraid of the news. Absolutely any volatility in the market is our friend.

Features of trading:

- The adviser includes (Robo =Crisis= and the Flat indicator, which will be added separately along with instructions and Set)

- 7 currency pairs are strictly used in trading - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY

- Trading starts from the Asian session and is conducted in all three sessions

- The terminal must be running while the ADVISER is working (VPS installation is not required)

Detailed instructions on working with the robot, trading tips, the Flat and Set indicator with settings will be posted in the "Discussion" section. We kindly ask you to read the instructions for the robot (3 files) before starting trading

Recommendations:

- Leverage from 1:500

- Strict Money Management

- Use a Broker with a minimum spread

Note:

The robot is multicurrency. Keep in mind that it will not work correctly in the tester!!!.... If you have any questions, please contact me personally(there is a telegram), I will help you in any way I can. A real account for subscribers will be launched in the near future

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Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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