Robo Crisis MT4

Robo =Crisis= is a completely new unique approach to trading in the "swamp" of trading. Trading in automatic and semi-automatic mode. The robot works according to the current market situation, no stories, redraws, grids and other things. One of the main advantages of the robot is the love of strong volatility. He's not afraid of the news. Absolutely any volatility in the market is our friend.

Features of trading:

- The adviser includes - Robo =Crisis= 

- 7 currency pairs are strictly used in trading - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY

- Trading starts from the Asian session and is conducted in all three sessions

- The terminal must be running while the ADVISER is working (VPS installation is not required)

Detailed instructions on working with the robot, trading tips, Set with settings will be posted in the "Discussion" section. We kindly ask you to read the instructions for the robot (3 files) before starting trading

Recommendations:

- Leverage from 1:500

- Strict Money Management

- Use a Broker with a minimum spread

Note:

The robot is multicurrency. Keep in mind that it will not work correctly in the tester!!!.... If you have any questions, please contact me personally(there is a telegram), I will help you in any way I can. A real account for subscribers will be launched in the near future

