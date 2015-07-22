Seven Candles

This strategy searches for trade opportunities based on what area the close price is, in comparison with Moving Average.

In order to be triggered, a pattern between candles also must occur. The EA works well on trending markets.

It has been initially developed for stock markets indices (SP500, NASDAQ, etc) on Daily chart entering long positions only. However, I refined the strategy in order to enter short positions as well.

It does not use stop loss or take profit, so the losing trades outweigh the winning ones. Thinking about that, this EA has further functionalities built-in:

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Trailing Stop

Timer function: setup what time robot should trade

Some others

The EA works on any symbol and timeframe.