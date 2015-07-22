Seven Candles

This strategy searches for trade opportunities based on what area the close price is, in comparison with Moving Average.

In order to be triggered, a pattern between candles also must occur. The EA works well on trending markets.

It has been initially developed for stock markets indices (SP500, NASDAQ, etc) on Dailychart entering long positions only. However, I refined the strategy in order to enter short positions as well.

It does not use stop loss or take profit, so the losing trades outweigh the winning ones. Thinking about that, this EA has further functionalities built-in:

  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Trailing Stop
  • Timer function: setup what time robot should trade
  • Some others

The EA works on any symbol and timeframe.

More from author
Intraday Momentum Index for MT4
Luiz Tim
Indicators
The Intraday Momentum Index ( IMI ) is a technical indicator that combines aspects of Candlestick Analysis with the Relative Strength Index ( RSI ). The Intraday Momentum Index indicator concept remains similar to RSI and includes the consideration for intraday open and close prices. The IMI indicator establishes a relationship between a security open and close price over the duration of a trading day, instead of how the open and close prices vary between different days. As it takes into conside
Seven Candles for MT5
Luiz Tim
Experts
The Seven Candles is an Expert Advisor that implements a strategy originally described on the book Short Term Trading Strategies That Work by Larry Connors and Cesar Alvarez. Developed to trade stock indexes (SP500, Down Jones, NASDAQ, BOVESPA, Nikkei, etc.), this strategy seeks for trading opportunities based on where the close price is in relation with Simple Moving Average indicator. However, in order to be triggered, a pattern between candles also must occur. The original strategy seeks long
Filter:
Pavel Malyshko
10374
Pavel Malyshko 2019.04.05 23:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Zhuravkov
2115
Sergey Zhuravkov 2017.04.27 00:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ovidiu Caslariu
7394
Ovidiu Caslariu 2016.05.22 20:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review