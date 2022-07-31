This utility tool shows the ticker symbol, timeframe, and description information as a watermark on the chart. Text resizes automatically according to chart size.

It is useful to identify the correct chart when multiple charts are shown on the screen.

Want more control over text apperance? Check out our Chart Watermark MT5 Premium utility.

See the demonstration video below!



Inputs: Font Size: Initial font size for the ticker symbol and timeframe text (Default; 50). Description text font size is 50% of symbol text font size.







































































































