Chart Watermark MT5

5

This utility tool shows the ticker symbol, timeframe, and description information as a watermark on the chart. Text resizes automatically according to chart size.

It is useful to identify the correct chart when multiple charts are shown on the screen.

Want more control over text apperance?  Check out our Chart Watermark MT5 Premium utility.

See the demonstration video below!

Inputs:

  • Font Size: Initial font size for the ticker symbol and timeframe text (Default; 50).  Description text font size is 50% of symbol text font size. 



























Reviews 7
Ado Mladenov
38
Ado Mladenov 2025.04.12 10:36 
 

Perfect font + info. Beautiful performance!

AFSHIN ENAYATI
45
AFSHIN ENAYATI 2024.01.16 09:11 
 

Super awesome and unique 💕💕🙌💕💕

igorvita13
64
igorvita13 2023.08.10 19:54 
 

Útil

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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Chart Watermark MT5 Premium
Henrique Freire Confessor
Utilities
This utility tool shows the ticker symbol, timeframe, and description information as a watermark on the chart. Text resizes automatically according to chart size. It is useful to identify the correct chart when multiple charts are shown on the screen.  Premium version supports changing font name and color independently for symbol name and description,  and defining screen location for symbol placement.  See the demonstration video below! Symbol Name Inputs: Font Name: Specifies font used.  Needs
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evens-10
14
evens-10 2025.10.24 16:54 
 

muito bom , gostei

Henrique Freire Confessor
4642
Reply from developer Henrique Freire Confessor 2025.11.28 21:45
Obrigado pelo comentário! Se tiver alguma idéia de melhoria, é só dizer!
Ado Mladenov
38
Ado Mladenov 2025.04.12 10:36 
 

Perfect font + info. Beautiful performance!

Henrique Freire Confessor
4642
Reply from developer Henrique Freire Confessor 2025.05.04 20:56
I´m very glad that you liked it! If you have any ideas for improvements, let us know! We recently made the Premium version available for FREE for a limited time! Download your copy today! https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85388/
inavarre
14
inavarre 2024.01.21 17:16 
 

Me gusta mucho Chart Watermark MT5.

Henrique Freire Confessor
4642
Reply from developer Henrique Freire Confessor 2024.02.22 23:49
¡inavarre, me alegra que te guste! La versión premium está disponible para descarga gratuita hasta finales de febrero de 2024. ¡Descarga tu copia y evalúa el indicador!
AFSHIN ENAYATI
45
AFSHIN ENAYATI 2024.01.16 09:11 
 

Super awesome and unique 💕💕🙌💕💕

Henrique Freire Confessor
4642
Reply from developer Henrique Freire Confessor 2024.02.22 23:46
Afshin, thank you for your comments and rating! The premium version has more features, and is temporarily FREE TO DOWNLOAD until the end of the February/2024. Feel free to download you copy at no cost. Use it and rate it!
Ricardo Coelho
43
Ricardo Coelho 2023.10.31 00:28 
 

Infelizmente não dá para mudar a fonte, o tamanho e a cor, mas é bom.

Henrique Freire Confessor
4642
Reply from developer Henrique Freire Confessor 2024.02.22 23:44
Ricardo, boa noite. Desculpe pela demora. A alteração de tamanho e cor está disponível na versão premium. A boa notícia é que a versão premium está GRÁTIS PARA DOWNLOAD até o final de Fevereiro/24. Faça o seu download o quanto antes e avalie a ferramenta!
Flavio Machado
2834
Flavio Machado 2023.10.07 16:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Henrique Freire Confessor
4642
Reply from developer Henrique Freire Confessor 2024.02.22 23:44
Hi Flavio. Sorry for the delay in replying. Your suggestion is noted and will be implemented soon. In the mean time, I am happy to announce that the premium version is temporarily FREE TO DOWNLOAD until the end of the February/2024. So hurry and get your copy!
igorvita13
64
igorvita13 2023.08.10 19:54 
 

Útil

Henrique Freire Confessor
4642
Reply from developer Henrique Freire Confessor 2023.08.14 16:19
Obrigado! Que bom que gostou! Se tiver alguma sugestão de melhoria, fique à vontade para comentar!
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