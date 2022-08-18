Chart Watermark MT5 Premium

This utility tool shows the ticker symbol, timeframe, and description information as a watermark on the chart. Text resizes automatically according to chart size.

It is useful to identify the correct chart when multiple charts are shown on the screen. Premium version supports changing font name and color independently for symbol name and description, and defining screen location for symbol placement.

See the demonstration video below!



Symbol Name Inputs: Font Name: Specifies font used. Needs to be the name of an installed system font.

Specifies font used. Needs to be the name of an installed system font. Font Color: Specifies the color of the font.

Specifies the color of the font. Font Size: Initial font size for the ticker symbol and timeframe text (Default; 50).

Initial font size for the ticker symbol and timeframe text (Default; 50). Horiz. Pos.: Horizontal text position on the screen (Left / Center / Right).

Horizontal text position on the screen (Left / Center / Right). Vert. Pos.: Vertical text position on the screen (Top / Center / Bottom).

Vertical text position on the screen (Top / Center / Bottom). Margin: Distance of Symbol Text from chart border in pixels (for decentralized text). Symbol Description Inputs:



Font Name: Specifies font used. Needs to be the name of an installed system font.

Specifies font used. Needs to be the name of an installed system font. Font Color: Specifies the color of the font. Symbol Description text font size is 50% of Symbol Name text font size.



































