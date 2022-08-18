Chart Watermark MT5 Premium

This utility tool shows the ticker symbol, timeframe, and description information as a watermark on the chart. Text resizes automatically according to chart size.

It is useful to identify the correct chart when multiple charts are shown on the screen.  Premium version supports changing font name and color independently for symbol name and description,  and defining screen location for symbol placement. 

See the demonstration video below!

Symbol Name Inputs:

  • Font Name: Specifies font used.  Needs to be the name of an installed system font.
  • Font Color: Specifies the color of the font.
  • Font Size: Initial font size for the ticker symbol and timeframe text (Default; 50).  
  • Horiz. Pos.: Horizontal text position on the screen (Left / Center / Right).
  • Vert. Pos.: Vertical text position on the screen (Top / Center / Bottom).
  • Margin: Distance of Symbol Text from chart border in pixels (for decentralized text).

Symbol Description Inputs:


  • Font Name: Specifies font used.  Needs to be the name of an installed system font.
  • Font Color: Specifies the color of the font.
    Symbol Description text font size is 50% of Symbol Name text font size. 










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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
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Chart Watermark MT5
Henrique Freire Confessor
5 (6)
Utilities
This utility tool shows the ticker symbol, timeframe, and description information as a watermark on the chart. Text resizes automatically according to chart size. It is useful to identify the correct chart when multiple charts are shown on the screen. Want more control over text apperance?  Check out our Chart Watermark MT5 Premium  utility. See the demonstration video below! Inputs: Font Size:  Initial font size for the ticker symbol and timeframe text (Default; 50).  Description text font size
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claricealvarez
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claricealvarez 2024.02.19 14:25 
 

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Henrique Freire Confessor
4642
Reply from developer Henrique Freire Confessor 2024.02.22 23:37
Que bom que você gostou! Se tiver alguma idéia de melhoria, fique a vontade para sugerir!
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