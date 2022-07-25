Overlay Chart Indicator

Overlay indicator on chart between 2 pairs







The Timeframe Overlay indicator displays the price action of timeframes on a single chart, allowing you to quickly assess different timeframes from a single chart.

The advantage is to observe and follow the correlations of price movements in real time to help you find potential trades at a glance.





---- Symbol 1 ----



Symbol = EURUSD



Correlation Inverse = false



Display = true



Ratio = 1.0



Ponderation = 5



---- Symbol 2 ----

Symbol = USDJPY



Correlation Inverse = false



Display = true



Ratio = 1.0



Ponderation = 5

---- Miscellaneous ----



Start Time (default: 6:00) = 6:00



Font Size = 14

Shift Size (0, 1, 2) = 0



Price Scale = false

