Panel Dashboard Monitor all symbols

ALL in ONE Indicator

  • Display Indicator values in all Timeframes
  • Display Multiple Symbols/Pairs
  • Fully customizable
  • Click any value/box to open the chart of the corresponding symbol and timeframe
  • Attach multiple instance of the program to display other indicator values
  • Flexible Dashboard Positioning in chart
You may request more indicators or additional feature for future updates!

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Imbalance Finder for SMC MT4
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Imbalance / Fair Value Gap (FVG), this is a zone / gap created when the price move with force in a given direction. It identify a zone where the price could potentially go back. This gives perfect targets for your trades. Imbalance is created from the high and low of 3 candles. When the wicks the of 1st and 3rd candle does not fully overlap the middle one. This indicator will help you to easily spot mitigated/unmitigated imbalances in your chart. NEW FEATURE Update: Multi-TimeFrame Feature
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Jhoniel Viloria
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CHART OBJECTS: Blue box : Bullish Order Blocks (OB) Red box : Bearish OB Orange box : Mitigated OB. Price bounce from this area the made a new high/low Light gray box : Price bounced from this area but did not made a new high/low Dark gray box : Broken OB.  Filled boxes : TimeFrame 1 Order Blocks Unfilled boxes : TimeFrame 2 Order Blocks INDICATOR SETTINGS: Order Block Required Length:  Required number of subsequent candles in the same direction to identify Order Block.   Default value: 5 Imba
Imbalance Finder for SMC
Jhoniel Viloria
Indicators
Imbalance / Fair Value Gap (FVG) , this is a zone / gap created when the price move with force in a given direction. It identify a zone where the price could potentially go back. This gives perfect targets for your trades. Imbalance is created from the high and low of 3 candles. When the wicks the of 1st and 3rd candle does not fully overlap the middle one. This indicator will help you to easily spot mitigated/unmitigated imbalances in your chart. NEW UPDATE: Added Multi-Timeframe feature Ad
Order Blocks Finder Dynamic MT5
Jhoniel Viloria
Indicators
CHART OBJECTS: Blue box : Bullish Order Blocks (OB) Red box : Bearish OB Orange box : Mitigated OB. Price bounce from this area the made a new high/low Light gray box : Price bounced from this area but did not made a new high/low Dark gray box : Broken OB.  Filled boxes : TimeFrame 1 Order Blocks Unfilled boxes : TimeFrame 2 Order Blocks INDICATOR SETTINGS: Order Block Required Length:  Required number of subsequent candles in the same direction to identify Order Block.   Default value: 5 Imba
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