Imbalance Finder for SMC MT4
- Indicators
-
Jhoniel ViloriaSoftware Developer
Languages: MQL4, MQL5, Pine Scipt, C, C++, Python
I am Freelancer here:
- Version: 5.2
- Updated: 1 October 2023
- Activations: 15
Imbalance / Fair Value Gap (FVG), this is a zone / gap created when the price move with force in a given direction. It identify a zone where the price couldpotentially go back. This gives perfect targets for your trades.
Imbalance is created from the high and low of 3 candles. When the wicks the of 1st and 3rd candle does not fully overlap the middle one.
This indicator will help you to easily spot mitigated/unmitigated imbalances in your chart.
NEW FEATURE Update:
- Multi-TimeFrame Feature
Works as described. Developer communicated with me and added features to the indicator to accommodate my needs. Great product if you trade imbalances and need prompt notifications of when price reaches an area. 5 stars.