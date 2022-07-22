Panel Dashboard Monitor all symbols
- Göstergeler
- Jhoniel Viloria
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 22 Temmuz 2022
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
ALL in ONE Indicator
- Display Indicator values in all Timeframes
- Display Multiple Symbols/Pairs
- Fully customizable
- Click any value/box to open the chart of the corresponding symbol and timeframe
- Attach multiple instance of the program to display other indicator values
- Flexible Dashboard Positioning in chart
You may request more indicators or additional feature for future updates!