Panel Dashboard Monitor all symbols
- Indicateurs
- Jhoniel Viloria
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 22 juillet 2022
- Activations: 20
ALL in ONE Indicator
- Display Indicator values in all Timeframes
- Display Multiple Symbols/Pairs
- Fully customizable
- Click any value/box to open the chart of the corresponding symbol and timeframe
- Attach multiple instance of the program to display other indicator values
- Flexible Dashboard Positioning in chart
You may request more indicators or additional feature for future updates!