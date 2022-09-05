Order Blocks Finder Dynamic MT5

CHART OBJECTS:

Blue box: Bullish Order Blocks (OB)

Red box: Bearish OB

Orange box: Mitigated OB. Price bounce from this area the made a new high/low

Light gray box: Price bounced from this area but did not made a new high/low

Dark gray box: Broken OB.

: TimeFrame 1 Order Blocks: TimeFrame 2 Order Blocks





INDICATOR SETTINGS:

Order Block Required Length: Required number of subsequent candles in the same direction to identify Order Block. Default value: 5

Imbalance Required: Add condition to require imbalance for OB criteria (see images below)

Doji: Size of doji candles in %price to be disregarded in counting of subsequent candles. Default value: 0.01. Can be adjusted to zero to exclude dojis.



FUTURE UPDATES:

Multi timeframe - done (Please update to the latest version)

Panel to track multiple symbols and timeframes

I'm open for feature suggestions to include for this indicator.



