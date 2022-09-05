Order Blocks Finder Dynamic MT5

CHART OBJECTS:

Blue box: Bullish Order Blocks (OB)

Red box: Bearish OB

Orange box: Mitigated OB. Price bounce from this area the made a new high/low

Light gray box: Price bounced from this area but did not made a new high/low

Dark gray box: Broken OB. 

Filled boxes: TimeFrame 1 Order Blocks
Unfilled boxes: TimeFrame 2 Order Blocks


INDICATOR SETTINGS:

Order Block Required Length: Required number of subsequent candles in the same direction to identify Order Block. Default value: 5

Imbalance Required: Add condition to require imbalance for OB criteria (see images below)

Doji: Size of doji candles in %price to be disregarded in counting of subsequent candles. Default value: 0.01. Can be adjusted to zero to exclude dojis.


FUTURE UPDATES:

  • Multi timeframe - done (Please update to the latest version)
  • Panel to track multiple symbols and timeframes

I'm open for feature suggestions to include for this indicator.


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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Bill Williams Advanced
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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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Imbalance Finder for SMC
Jhoniel Viloria
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Imbalance / Fair Value Gap (FVG) , this is a zone / gap created when the price move with force in a given direction. It identify a zone where the price could potentially go back. This gives perfect targets for your trades. Imbalance is created from the high and low of 3 candles. When the wicks the of 1st and 3rd candle does not fully overlap the middle one. This indicator will help you to easily spot mitigated/unmitigated imbalances in your chart. NEW UPDATE: Added Multi-Timeframe feature Ad
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