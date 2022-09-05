Order Blocks Finder Dynamic MT5
- Indicators
-
Jhoniel ViloriaSoftware Developer
Languages: MQL4, MQL5, Pine Scipt, C, C++, Python
I am Freelancer here:
- Version: 3.2
- Updated: 5 September 2022
- Activations: 15
CHART OBJECTS:
Blue box: Bullish Order Blocks (OB)
Red box: Bearish OB
Orange box: Mitigated OB. Price bounce from this area the made a new high/low
Light gray box: Price bounced from this area but did not made a new high/low
Dark gray box: Broken OB.Filled boxes: TimeFrame 1 Order Blocks
Unfilled boxes: TimeFrame 2 Order Blocks
INDICATOR SETTINGS:
Order Block Required Length: Required number of subsequent candles in the same direction to identify Order Block. Default value: 5
Imbalance Required: Add condition to require imbalance for OB criteria (see images below)
Doji: Size of doji candles in %price to be disregarded in counting of subsequent candles. Default value: 0.01. Can be adjusted to zero to exclude dojis.
FUTURE UPDATES:
- Multi timeframe - done (Please update to the latest version)
- Panel to track multiple symbols and timeframes
I'm open for feature suggestions to include for this indicator.