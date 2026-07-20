Objects Synchronizer

Object Synchronizer for MT4 & MT5

Never redraw your analysis again.

Object Synchronizer automatically synchronizes your manually drawn chart objects across all open charts of the same symbol in real time.

Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or multi-timeframe analyst, you no longer need to repeat the same analysis on every timeframe.

Draw once. Analyze everywhere.

Why Use Object Synchronizer?

Most traders use multiple timeframes to analyze a single instrument.

For example:

• XAUUSD M1
• XAUUSD M5
• XAUUSD M15
• XAUUSD M30
• XAUUSD H1
• XAUUSD H4

Normally, every trendline, support level, Fibonacci, rectangle, or channel has to be drawn repeatedly on each chart.

Object Synchronizer eliminates that repetitive work.

Simply draw on one chart and your objects instantly appear on every synchronized chart of the same symbol.

Main Features

✔ Real-time synchronization

Objects are synchronized immediately after being created, modified, moved, or deleted.

✔ Multi-timeframe analysis

Draw on any timeframe.

View the same analysis on all synchronized charts.

✔ Symbol-specific synchronization

Only charts of the same symbol are synchronized.

For example:

XAUUSD ↔ XAUUSD

EURUSD ↔ EURUSD

US100 ↔ US100

Each symbol maintains its own independent workspace.

✔ Synchronization Groups

Create multiple independent synchronization groups.

Examples:

DEFAULT

ANALYSIS

EXECUTION

TEAM

Only charts belonging to the same group exchange objects.

✔ Automatic Updates

Synchronizes:

• New objects
• Object movement
• Object resizing
• Color changes
• Style changes
• Width changes
• Text modifications
• Object deletion

✔ Lightweight

Designed to consume minimal CPU resources.

The indicator responds to chart events instead of constantly scanning every object.

Supported Drawing Objects

The indicator supports most commonly used MT4/MT5 drawing tools, including:

• Horizontal Lines
• Vertical Lines
• Trend Lines
• Trend by Angle
• Arrowed Lines
• Rectangles
• Triangles
• Ellipses
• Channels
• Regression Channels
• Standard Deviation Channels
• Pitchforks
• Gann Lines
• Gann Fans
• Gann Grids
• Fibonacci Retracement
• Fibonacci Expansion
• Fibonacci Arcs
• Fibonacci Fans
• Fibonacci Channels
• Fibonacci Time Zones
• Text Objects
• Arrows

Additional object support will be added in future updates.

Perfect For

Scalpers

Day Traders

Swing Traders

Price Action Traders

Supply & Demand Traders

Smart Money Traders

ICT Traders

Institutional Traders

Anyone who performs multi-timeframe analysis.

Advantages

✔ Save hours of repetitive work

✔ Keep every timeframe perfectly synchronized

✔ Maintain consistent technical analysis

✔ Improve trading workflow

✔ Reduce analysis mistakes

✔ Stay organized across multiple charts

Compatible With

MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 5

Works with all brokers.

Works with all symbols.

Works with all timeframes.

Future Roadmap

Planned features include:

• Cross-terminal synchronization

• Cross-computer synchronization

• Cloud synchronization

• Workspace templates

• Indicator synchronization

• Symbol mapping

• Automatic backup

• Team workspace sharing

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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Timeframes Hotkeys
Amir Atef Drak Sebai
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Fast and Customizable Timeframe Switching for MetaTrader 5. Timeframes Hotkeys is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that allows you to change the timeframe of the current chart instantly using keyboard shortcuts. Instead of moving the mouse to the MT5 timeframe toolbar or opening timeframe menus, you can move between your preferred chart periods with a single key or keyboard combination. The indicator is designed for scalpers, day traders, swing traders, price-action traders, and technical an
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