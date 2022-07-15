Candles trading panel

Candles Trading Panel

Take the training wheels off and start pedaling when inserting orders!

Using the Candlestick Trading Panel you can trade with one click from the chart and place your order at a precise point on the chart with different take profits for efficient money management through lots differentiation.

The effective trailing stop loss strategy will enable you to keep risk management under control, and the innovative trailing profit strategy will maximize your profits by following trends. How? Well, keep reading because I am going to show you how enhance your trading and finally protect the hard-earned profits!

It’s also possible to change parameters within the strategy and switch between them even when the operation is running.

 

Build your simple and profitable multiple strategy on candlestick chart patterns in any market (Forex, CFDs, equities, cryptocurrencies) with three types of Trailing Stops and an innovative Trailing Profits. Did you have a profitable trade but it suddenly reversed?

In a solid strategy, the exit from a trade is just as important as the entry.

This useful panel allows you to maximize the profits of the current trade and avoid turning winning trades into losing trades.

It allows you to quickly place orders on candlesticks by defining the entry point, 3 different take profits and stop losses, depending on the pattern formation. It’s very intuitive and customizable to suit each trader's individual strategy.

You can Prepare your order in advance by displaying it on the chart and if you wish to modify or adjust it, simply drag the line on the chart to the desired level.

Once set, you can Open Trade or Cancel Pending if you see that you no longer like the placed trade.

Before placing an order, you can set (Setting Box):

-  commission to display the exact breakeven

-  points to be added/subtracted from the entry price candle

-  slippage points you wish to accept in the entry order.

The order can be Buy Stop/Sell Stop or Buy Limit/Sell Limit.

Money Management:

A customized strategy will allow you to remove 'emotions' from trading and reduce the risks associated with using 'instinct' or 'gut feelings' to make financial decisions.

Thus, you will be able to determine within the panel how many lots to enter for each profit target and customize your system.

Risk Management

Risk management is directly related to an individual's 'risk tolerance'. To best manage your risks, you must be aware of the impact your trades will have on the remaining capital in your account as a trader and with the effective use of this panel you will not have problems with margin calls or being stopped out.

It is therefore essential to use either the Breakeven Level strategy or the Trailing Stop Loss strategy, and these can be used together or separately.

Trailing Stop Loss

The Trailing Stop allows both limiting losses and protecting the profits generated by your trade.

Three different strategies are available:

1) set the Stop Loss increment dynamically according to the level of profit made, in order to effectively manage risk management according to the profits highlighted

2) move the stop loss level to the previous candlestick bar (time frame of 1 min …. 1 day)

3) use it to protect your profits, what you see is yours, don’t let it slip away in a trend reversal (possibility of setting the amount as a percentage of the gain when a certain number of points is reached)

Trailing Profit:

This unique, innovative and efficient strategy allows for increased earnings when prices move in a favorable direction.

When the market price approaches a previously set percentage of the take-profit level, the take-profit order is moved using a customizable percentage.

Obviously, this strategy is efficient if set up in conjunction with the 3rd Trailing Stop loss strategy for percentage profit protection.

Manual Orders:

 Breakeven

 Move to Stop Loss to previous candle

 Close Trade

 

Additional information:

  High-lows of the last 3 days:

Countdown to bar close:

  Main features:

Works on any type of account and broker.

Requires no special skills.

Intuitive and simple interface.

Customizable strategy.

Quick response to any command.

Retrieves the last trade if the platform is closed.


Like all expert advisors the demo, in strategy tester, shows only the main interface.



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如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Symphonie Trader System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes Symphonie Indicator Set (Extreme, Emotion, Trend, and Sentiment) as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will b
Dashboard Babon Scalping System
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Babon Scalping System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI, Heiken Ashi Trend, Price Trend on H1 time-frame and TMA on H1&H4 time-frame to generate the trend (big picture). Then the system will zoom in to genera
Pairs Trade
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
The Pairs Trade indicator is a utility for semi-automatic pair trading. It allows combining the charts of two arbitrary instruments, even if the schedules of their trading sessions are different. It displays a spread chart in the form of a histogram with an overlaying moving average. It calculates the swap that will be charged for the synthetic position (in the deposit currency). It is possible to set a level for automatic opening of a synthetic position on the spread chart (analogous to the 'se
Corporate Report
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Utilities
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
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This Stacker EA will: Automatically set Stop loss on a new order Automatically set Take profit on a new order Stack (or open up to 4 additional orders at the same time) when a new order is placed, the SL/TP can be preset individually for each order. Provides a transparent replacement for the standard 1-click trading buttons in MetaTrader 4 (1 click still works and SL/TP will automatically be set as well as Stacking). Automatically calculate lot order size according to preset risk management perc
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Super Trend Plus is a trading system that uses four Supertrends set with different parameters. The idea behind this system is that when three Supertrends move in the same direction, there is a strong trend confirmation, but entry occurs only when the fourth Supertrend also moves in the same direction as the other three. For example, the first Supertrend could be used with a volatility multiplier of 3 and a period of 10, the second Supertrend with a volatility multiplier of 3 and a period of 12,
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Michael Carlo
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Michael Carlo 2022.07.18 20:28 
 

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Kenjoe
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Kenjoe 2022.07.17 15:33 
 

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