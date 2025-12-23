Boom Coded News MT4

This EA does not make entry,you must setup first. After setup this EA will execute order based on input parameter.

For MT5 version : CLICK HERE TO BUY MT5 VERSION

✅ EA BOOM CODED NEWS

  • Time-Locked Entry System
    Executes one precise market order exactly at your predefined MT4 server time (HH:MM:SS).

  • 🎯 Single Trade Per News
    Designed to avoid overtrading — ideal for news. Recommended on high impact news like NFP,CPI,FOMC and other red high impact news

  • 🔒 Auto-Off After Entry
    EA can automatically disable itself after trade execution to prevent accidental re-entries.

  • 📊 Equity-Based Maximum Lot Control
    Dynamically calculates the maximum safe lot size based on a user-defined equity margin percentage.

  • 🛡 Break Even Protection
    Automatically moves Stop Loss to Break Even after reaching a specified profit level.

  • 📈 Optional Trailing Stop System
    Locks in profit dynamically as price continues in your favor.

  • Manual SL & TP Control (Pips Based)
    Full transparency with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit in pips — no hidden logic.

  • 💹 Real-Time On-Chart Trading Panel
    Displays:

    • Entry direction (BUY / SELL)

    • Locked entry time

    • MT4 server time & date

    • Account leverage

    • Equity-based maximum lot

    • Current spread (pips)

    • % gain since EA attachment

    • Profit/Loss in USD (since attach)

    • Live EA status (Waiting / Traded / Auto-Off)

  • 🧩 Works on Any Symbol & Timeframe
    Compatible with Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto CFDs (broker dependent).

  • 🚫 No Martingale | No Grid | No Hedging
    Clean, professional logic focused on risk control & execution accuracy.

  • 🧠 Beginner Friendly, Pro-Level Control
    Simple setup with institutional-style trade management.


More from author
Boom Coded News
Muhammad Faiz Fathi Bin Mohd Marzuki
Utilities
This EA does not make entry,you must setup first. After setup this EA will execute order based on input parameter. For MT4 Version : CLICK HERE TO BUY MT4 VERSION EA BOOM CODED NEWS Time-Locked Entry System Executes one precise market order exactly at your predefined MT5 server time (HH:MM:SS). Single Trade Per News Designed to avoid overtrading — ideal for news. Recommended on high impact news like NFP,CPI,FOMC and other red high impact news Auto-Off After Entry EA can automatic
