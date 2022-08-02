Congestion Breakout

CONGESTION BREAKOUT INDICATOR:

When you see a sideways price movement in a meaningless market, what goes through your mind? Is it a danger, an opportunity or completely a vacuum? Let's see if we can avoid the latter and focus on using it to our advantage.  The ability to read price action through the display of rectangles on the chart could be the boost you need to achieve your trading goals.

What is congestion?

Congestion is a market situation where the price is trading around a particular level without making progress in any direction. When there is a congestion, the market not only moves sideways, but also moves in a disorderly fashion, making price action erratic.

When does a congestion occur?

Congestion can occur before the announcement of an important piece of news, when traders are waiting for the news, or immediately after its release, when the market is trying to figure out what the impact will be.

It is also normal for congestion to occur during periods of indecision, such as at lunchtime. In this case, you may see the start of a sideways movement that ends when traders return to their desks to resume trading.

Market congestion often ends when the bulls or bears get the better of the others and the price moves out of the congestion zone, usually with high volume.

How to use congestion zones to trade?

Congestion zones can be very useful for trading, which is where the Congestion Breakout Indicator comes in, a useful indicator that highlights these areas in all desired time frames.

·         Congestion zones as support and resistance:

As a trader you should consider congestion zones as solid and highly reliable support and resistance zones; the indicator tracks the congestion area with a rectangle from the formation of the fourth bar to subsequent bars that have openings and closes, or only closes, within a previous larger candle (Measuring Bar).

·         Congestion zones for trading exits:

 Expect a price reaction in that zone whenever price reaches it and if, for example, you have managed to enter a trend early enough and secure a good profit, you can use price congestion signals to take some of your profits off the table.

·         The congestion zone as a potential entry point:

Furthermore, spotting the congestion allows you to anticipate the eventual breakout, although it is important to know that multiple false breakouts can occur. So do not trade until a reliable breakout occurs with clear signs of trend continuation.

Why use the congestion breakout indicator in combination with the Candles Trading Panel?

The combined use of this indicator and the Candles Trading Panel ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84104 ) allows you to minimise possible losses with a quick method to move the automatic Trailing Stop and Trailing Profit based on your analysis or with the ability to manually move the stop to breakeven if the trade does not immediately continue in the direction of the breakout within a specified time frame.

In addition, the congestion area display is a reference point for placing stop loss orders. Risk management is the key to successful trading and it is essential to enter a trade with stop loss orders already placed to protect your capital.

Instead, the efficient trailing profit method, within the Candles trading panel, will allow you to maximise your profits.

In any case, it is essential to have a trading plan and stick to it.

Key features:

·         Ability to highlight congestions in two modes:

-          open and close of successive bars within the bar

-          close of successive bars within the measuring bar (only_close)

·         Possibility to display nested congestions (flag_ congestion_in_congestion)

·         Customisation of indicator colour (clr_congestion)

·         Ability to receive Metaquotes ID alerts and messages when congestion breaks (send_MetaQuotes_ID_alert)

·         Ability to customise the number of ticks before the breakout to receive alerts (ticks_to_congestion_break)




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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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CARLO FINANCIAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY LLC
5 (2)
Indicators
Screener Breakout Congestion: Have you ever missed a trading opportunity because you were not looking at the chart of that market in that specific time frame? Here is this screener to help you identify congestion breakouts in the markets you want to follow in the different time frames required. Once you have identified the markets (forex, indices, CDF) and the different time frames (1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, 1H, 4H, Daily), the screener is represented by several buttons that change colour when the conge
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Candles trading panel
CARLO FINANCIAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY LLC
Utilities
Candles Trading Panel Take the training wheels off and start pedaling when inserting orders! Using the Candlestick Trading Panel you can trade with one click from the chart and place your order at a precise point on the chart with different take profits for efficient money management through lots differentiation. The effective trailing stop loss strategy will enable you to keep risk management under control, and the innovative trailing profit strategy will maximize your profits by following tren
Congestion Breakout MT5
CARLO FINANCIAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY LLC
3 (1)
Indicators
Introducing "Congestion Breakout MT5" - the indicator that helps you identify congestion zones in your chart and alerts you when the price breaks through them.   Traders know that congestion zones can be key areas of price action and can indicate potential turning points in the market. However, spotting these zones and anticipating breakouts can be a difficult and time-consuming task. That's where "Congestion Breakout" comes in. This powerful indicator uses advanced algorithms to analyze the pri
Super Trend Plus
CARLO FINANCIAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY LLC
Indicators
Super Trend Plus is a trading system that uses four Supertrends set with different parameters. The idea behind this system is that when three Supertrends move in the same direction, there is a strong trend confirmation, but entry occurs only when the fourth Supertrend also moves in the same direction as the other three. For example, the first Supertrend could be used with a volatility multiplier of 3 and a period of 10, the second Supertrend with a volatility multiplier of 3 and a period of 12,
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Bruno Tanzi
274
Bruno Tanzi 2023.03.20 19:50 
 

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