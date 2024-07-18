Multiple Symbols Price Action Scanner

Price Action Scanner is an indicator that identifies price behaviors and provides alerts. This indicator can simultaneously detect signals for up to 6 different symbols across various timeframes. By setting a separator, you can add different symbol names and timeframes.

The indicator can detect multiple common signal types such as Pinbar, Engulfing Pattern, Inside Bar, Morning Star, Evening Star, Fakey, and display corresponding information in separate subcharts, indicating the direction of the signal. You can click the "Open Chart" button to display the chart of the respective symbol for better observation. Additionally, you can customize the color and size of each signal.

Signals are filtered based on trend conditions; it avoids suggesting long signals at the end of an uptrend and short signals at the end of a downtrend. For better accuracy in trading, it is recommended to use key levels in conjunction with these signals.

Parameters:
- Separator: Used to separate symbol names and timeframes, can only be one character (default is comma).
- Symbols (less than or equal to 6): Up to 6 symbol names separated by the separator.
- Timeframes: Specify the timeframes to monitor (1 for M1, 5 for M5, 15 for M15, 30 for M30, 60 for H1, 240 for H4, 1440 for D1).
- Send App message: Select 'true' to send signal information to your mobile MT4 app. Enable push notifications in MT4 on your PC ("Tools-Options-Notifications") and enter your MQID from the mobile app.

Furthermore, if you have any suggestions or encounter issues while using the indicator, feel free to discuss them with me.
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Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
A simplistic indicator informing a user on RSI divergence by sending messages to mobile device and email. The indicator draws 2 vertical lines, marking two RSI extrema that formed the divergence. You get the alert, open the charts and make a decision. The indicator does not show past divergences, thus when you attach it to a chart for the first time you see nothing. Graphics and alerts will appear as soon as divergences do. Drop it in Tester to see how it works. Parameters: RSIPeriod - number of
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1 (1)
Indicators
The Name Green Wall : Arrows hits a lot of TP, by changing the idea of non using SL as something bad, but instead use Small TP and a lot of free Margin and Patience. Use micro TP and a lot of Free Margin with this indicator on Forex. It also can be used with Binary Options. This strategy is intended to be traded Manually. This Indicator runs on Open Bar, arrows will delete when price are against it. The only Indicator Parameter is Alerts true/false, all the rest is included inside the code. Arro
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Golden Monowave is monowave indicator, the monowave theory is one of Elliott wave approach and one of most complicate and accurate method. Golden Monowave can shortcut many major steps to identify and describe the monowave. It works on any timeframe and with any trading instrument, including currencies, indices, futures, etc. Input Parameters initial_Bars - set the initial number of bars to calculate. wave_color - select the color of the wave. label_color - select the color of labels. temp_labe
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