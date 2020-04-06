FX Scientific Scalper

The FX Scientific Scalper is a fully aitomated trading system for efficient scalping trading in the Forex market. The Expert Advisor uses a number of mathematical calculations for position opening.

  • Does not use martingale.
  • Does not use aggressive trading.
  • Does not accumulate drawdown.
The Expert Advisor trades smoothly and gradually increases its capacity. Its priority is saving the deposit. This significantly increases the chances of successful trading and minimizes risk.

The robot can calculate the optimal lot for the current balance, as well as automatically adjusts operation and permissible risks.

More than 7 years of successful Expert Advisor testing with different periods, currency pairs and conditions prove its excellent adaptation to any changes in the market (trend or flat).

Several presets are available for the EA. The default settings also work good, so there is no need to change them (however you can do it if you need). The EA is easy to use, and you do not need deep knowledge of forex trading to use it. The EA trades well in different market conditions. With all its advanced features and low risk, it can work all the time. Presets are available in the Comments tab.


Pairs and timeframes

Best timeframes are M5 - M30. A minimum spread is required, no more than 10, stop levels should be below 15. Currency pairs should be from Majors, or those that fit the listed requirements.


For customer

For guidelines on choosing a broker, please contact me via personal messages.


Recommended balance

The minimum recommended balance for the EA use, with the recommended pairs and timeframes, is $500 (or $5 for a cent account).


Parameters

The EA uses scalping, so you need to use a broker with 5 decimal places. All parameters below are provided for brokers with 5 decimal places.

  • Fixed Lot (default is 0.01) - fixed lot to open positions. If the Risk Percent parameter is greater than 1.0, lot will be increased in accordance with the account size;
  • Fixed Take Profit (default = 6) - fixed value (6 = 60 pips);
  • Fixed Stop Loss (default = 6) - fixed value (6 = 60 pips);
  • Distance Between Orders (default = 6) - distance between orders;
  • Max. Number Of Orders (default = 10) - maximum allowed number of orders;
  • Trailing Stop (default = 30) - Trailing Stop distance.
  • Time To Wait (default = 5) - after this time all orders that have not triggered will be deleted;
  • Use Many Management (default = False) - enable/disable lot % of deposit. It activates the Risk Percent parameter;
  • Risk Percent (default = 2.0) - % of deposit for lot calculation. If enabled, the lot will be automatically increased or decreased based on the deposit size. Only works if Use Many Management is enabled;
  • Max Order Lot (default = 1.0) - set the max allowed lot;
  • Magic (default = 99325) - unique ID. Magic is a special number used by the Expert Advisor to distinguish its positions and positions opened manually or by another Expert Advisor.


Recommendations

  1. If you do cannot keep your PC on for 24 hours 5 days a week, you should use the built-in VPS service, because for proper operation, the EA must work without stopping;
  2. It is highly recommended to use the set of settings available in the "Comments" tab;
  3. For a better performance, I recommend enabling Use Many Management;
  4. Do not set Risk Percent more than 5%, it can e risky for your account.

Have a happy trading.

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Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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