PULSE OF MARKET

Description.

I build trading systems for MetaTrader 5.

The approach is straightforward. I look at what traders on the Market are actually asking for, study which strategy structures survive on the chart over years rather than months, and then build my own implementation — my own entry logic, my own filters, my own risk handling. Everything sold here is written by me, and I can explain any line of it.

What matters most to me is that a buyer knows what they are running. That means a real stop loss on every trade, drawdown shown on the panel instead of hidden, and documentation that describes what a system does badly as well as what it does well.

A strategy with no losing periods does not exist. Anything presented that way is hiding something, and I would rather show you the losses up front than have you discover them with your own money.

A new direction

Until now this project has been about trading systems. It is now being extended with a second direction: education.

The Market is full of EAs whose results look impossible. The techniques behind those results vary, and many of them are not visible from the outside. I will describe them here one at a time and explain how each one looks in a backtest, how it looks from the buyer's side, and what can be noticed before paying for it.

Each technique will come with a working EA that demonstrates it. You can run it in the Strategy Tester and see it for yourself rather than taking my word for it.

These are fully functional EAs and they can be run on a live account — I am not blocking anyone from doing so. But they are built around a technique that creates a false impression of risk, and sooner or later that technique works against the account. This is why I do not call them trading systems and would not recommend using them as such. My aim is to give you the tool and an understanding of how it works internally, so that the decision is yours rather than a marketing page's.

These EAs will be free for my customers. The first of them will appear alongside the articles they belong to, and each one will be announced on this blog.

Telegram Channel "PULSE OF MARKET"





The blog is where the articles and the EAs are published. The Telegram channel is where I post shorter updates and answer questions — if you follow it, you will know when something new appears here.

If the direct link does not open, search for @PULSEOFMARKET





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Release history



The first product under the brand name "PULSE OF MARKET" is released!

Undefeated Triangle MT4

Undefeated Triangle MT5









A grid-based system for MT4 and MT5. The full trading history is public and has been running in real time since release: myfxbook.com/members/ForyouRobots/undefeated-triangle/9808399







The 'Prop Firm Busters' EA has been released!

I am happy to inform you that, released new EA “Prop Firm Busters”! It has been developed as part of the “Pulse Of Market” project and is that have been specifically designed to pass challenges or evaluations set by the prop firm. As a bonus, possibly receive "Undefeated Triangle" a proven real-time trading EA, compensating for uncertainties about the new strategy's success. The price will be increased based on demand, and as well as the possibility of get free "Undefeated Triangle" will be reviewed, if the new EA proves itself to pass challenges set by the prop firms. For details, contact us directly via private message. The EA "Undefeated Triangle" bonus is no longer available.





















New Gold trading EA development process.

I see in the market many gold trading EA. I will also create EA and try to improve and maybe even get better results on the gold trading algorithm.





*As I see the increased interest in my gold trading EA, I want to clarify some details.

I just trying what results I can get with a couple of my indicators and functions on gold trading. As it is only the beginning of the new EA, I think this will take some time. Also, I need to start live signal monitoring of gold trading to prove the results of how good will my EA be. Therefore this will take at least 2-3 months or maybe more.



