Support and Resistance Levels by svidoks
This utility draws support and resistance zones to which the price reacts well.
It also has a trend indicator that works on the basis of support and resistance zones.
You can work with the indicator-advisor both manually and automatically (there is also an external control panel).
Group for support, you can also write your Wishlist and wishes - telegram chat
Supports all currency pairs
Options:
Dist_set_limit - 300, this is the value in pips. When the price approaches at this distance, a limit will be set to the zone
Dist_del_limit - 400, this is the value in pips. When the price moves at this distance from the zone, the limit will be removed
shift_trend_ind - parameter affecting the drawing of trend lines
One_Limit_Zone - set only one limit per zone
proc_deviation, koef_impuls, N_High_back, Z_bar_min - the default settings are optimal, you can certainly play around.
The drawing of the support and resistance zone depends on these parameters.
safe - safe
n_Bars - number of bars involved in drawing zones
On_TP_Buy - take profit when reaching the support level
On_TP_Sell - take profit when the resistance level is reached
ON_Close_zone - Close an order when the zone is closed?
ON_Close_ind - Close orders by indicator (trend line)
Key level order block indicator automatically draws order blocks on the chart for you
The key level order block does not re-paint
The key level order block works on all markets from stocks, indices to currency pairs aswell as crypto-currency.
support resistance automated
Advantages:
✅Work with all pairs (Forex, Crypto, indices and commodities)
✅We work with all timeframes. (Recommended timeframe: M15 and above)
✅Support and resistance levels are used to identify key levels at which the price trend is more likely to stop and possibly change direction.
✅ Low risk entries.
✅Can be used as an advisor.
✅Can determine supply demand zones.
✅Can place orders in zones.