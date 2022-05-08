Support and Resistance Levels by svidoks





This utility draws support and resistance zones to which the price reacts well. It also has a trend indicator that works on the basis of support and resistance zones. You can work with the indicator-advisor both manually and automatically (there is also an external control panel). Group for support, you can also write your Wishlist and wishes - telegram chat Supports all currency pairs





Options:

Dist_set_limit - 300, this is the value in pips. When the price approaches at this distance, a limit will be set to the zone

Dist_del_limit - 400, this is the value in pips. When the price moves at this distance from the zone, the limit will be removed

shift_trend_ind - parameter affecting the drawing of trend lines





One_Limit_Zone - set only one limit per zone

proc_deviation, koef_impuls, N_High_back, Z_bar_min - the default settings are optimal, you can certainly play around.

The drawing of the support and resistance zone depends on these parameters.





safe - safe

n_Bars - number of bars involved in drawing zones





On_TP_Buy - take profit when reaching the support level

On_TP_Sell - take profit when the resistance level is reached

ON_Close_zone - Close an order when the zone is closed?

ON_Close_ind - Close orders by indicator (trend line) Key level order block indicator automatically draws order blocks on the chart for you The key level order block does not re-paint The key level order block works on all markets from stocks, indices to currency pairs aswell as crypto-currency. support resistance automated Advantages: ✅Work with all pairs (Forex, Crypto, indices and commodities) ✅We work with all timeframes. (Recommended timeframe: M15 and above) ✅Support and resistance levels are used to identify key levels at which the price trend is more likely to stop and possibly change direction. ✅ Low risk entries. ✅Can be used as an advisor. ✅Can determine supply demand zones. ✅Can place orders in zones.



