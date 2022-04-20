Super Power Scalp Signals

This indicator gives entry signals in trend direction and also trend direction there is tow mode of signals for tow type of trading 1 - swing trading 2- scalping

On scalping mode signals have small stop loss and big R/R 

On swing mode can be waited more for TP or SL .

  1. Non-Repaint Indicator 
  2. suitable for all currency and all time frame 
  3. Detect UpTrend , DownTrend and SideTrend (Possibility of Changing Trend)
  4. There is tow   mode for signals (Scalp Mode , Swing Mode)
  5. Pop up alert , email , Push notification

 


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Hasan Fatehi
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Hasan Fatehi 2022.04.22 09:29 
 

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Mohammad Rahchemandi
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Reply from developer Mohammad Rahchemandi 2022.04.22 11:09
I'm glad you like it , i hope it be profitable for you
thanks for review .
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