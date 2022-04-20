Super Power Scalp Signals

This indicator gives entry signals in trend direction and also trend direction there is tow mode of signals for tow type of trading 1 - swing trading 2- scalping

On scalping mode signals have small stop loss and big R/R

On swing mode can be waited more for TP or SL .

Non-Repaint Indicator suitable for all currency and all time frame Detect UpTrend , DownTrend and SideTrend (Possibility of Changing Trend) There is tow mode for signals (Scalp Mode , Swing Mode) Pop up alert , email , Push notification



