Super Power Scalp Signals
- Indicators
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Mohammad Rahchemandi━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ 💠 Mohammad RahChemandi 💠 ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🔰 Forex Trader | MQL4 Developer | Software Engineer
- Version: 3.76
- Updated: 12 December 2023
- Activations: 5
This indicator gives entry signals in trend direction and also trend direction there is tow mode of signals for tow type of trading 1 - swing trading 2- scalping
On scalping mode signals have small stop loss and big R/R
On swing mode can be waited more for TP or SL .
- Non-Repaint Indicator
- suitable for all currency and all time frame
- Detect UpTrend , DownTrend and SideTrend (Possibility of Changing Trend)
- There is tow mode for signals (Scalp Mode , Swing Mode)
- Pop up alert , email , Push notification
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thanks for review .