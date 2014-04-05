SmartTrendMrGreen
- Indicators
- Mohammad Rahchemandi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Are you looking for precision and reliability in your trading strategy? This non-repainting indicator is designed to elevate your trading game by providing entry signals aligned with the current trend direction, offering a powerful edge for traders of all styles.
Key Features:
🔍 Dual Signal Modes for Ultimate Flexibility:
1️⃣ Swing Trading Mode: Ideal for longer trades. Hold positions with confidence and target higher profit potential.
2️⃣ Scalping Mode: Designed for quick trades with minimal risk. Experience small stop losses and a high reward-to-risk ratio (R/R) for efficient profit-making.
📈 Comprehensive Trend Analysis:
- Detect Uptrend, Downtrend, and Sideways Trend with remarkable accuracy.
- Spot potential trend reversals early and stay ahead of the market!
🔔 Real-Time Alerts:
- Get notified instantly with Pop-up Alerts, Emails, and Push Notifications so you never miss a trade.
🌍 Versatile and Adaptable:
- Works seamlessly on all currency pairs and all timeframes, giving you the flexibility to trade your way.
🛠 Built for Performance:
- Non-Repainting: Trust every signal, knowing it won’t change after the fact.
- Stay focused with reliable, actionable insights for smarter decision-making.