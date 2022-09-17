Tral StopLoss

Представдяю вашему вниманию Trall StopLoss. Посмотрим что он умеет;)

#Order сразу выставляем в 0!!!

#Start это через сколько пунктов начнет срабатывать трал.

#Distance первая дистанция с которой начинает работать трал.

#DistanceTrall это стандартный трал, который просто смещает StopLoss на заданное количество пунктов.

#SL устанавливает StopLoss на заданное количества пунктов.

#MultiplicationTakeProfit устанавливает TakeProfit = SL*MultiplicationTakeProfit

#Trall а вот здесь начинается интересное;) Если Trall = 0 то работает обычный трал. Если больше 0 то работает реверсивный трал.

#TrallDistance ни что иное как одна из переменных для реверсивного трала.

В верхнем левом углу будет выводится количество пунктов трала как на данной дистанции от сделки, так и количество пунктов на 1000 пунктов. Другими словами! Например! Если при достижении 200 пунктов трал может быть 100 пунктов от цены. То при достижении 500 пунктов трал будет 50-60 пунктов. Чем больше Профит Сделки тем меньше становится дистанция трала.

#В обсуждениях есть файл оптимизация.

Вы возможно задаетесь вопросом, а зачем такие головоломки? Отвечу просто и легко;) Жизнь была бы тогда скучной и ничего нового бы не находили;)

Всем отличного трейдинга!

С Уважением Михаил

Вы возможно зада









I present to your attention Trall StopLoss.

Let's see what he can do ;)





#Order immediately set to 0!!!





#Start is after how many points the trail will start to work.





#Distance is the first distance from which the trawl starts.





#DistanceTrall is a standard trail that simply shifts StopLoss by a given number of points.





#SL sets StopLoss to the specified number of points.





#MultiplicationTakeProfit sets TakeProfit = SL*MultiplicationTakeProfit





#Trall and this is where things start to get interesting;) If Trall = 0, then a regular trawl works.

If more than 0, then the reverse trawl works.





#TrallDistance is nothing but one of the variables for the reverse trawl.





In the upper left corner, the number of trailing points will be displayed both at a given distance from the transaction, and the number of points per 1000 points.

In other words!

For example!

If, upon reaching 200 points, the trail can be 100 points from the price.

Then when reaching 500 points, the trail will be 50-60 points.

The greater the Profit of the Deal, the shorter the trailing distance becomes.





#In the discussions there is an optimization file.





You may be wondering why such puzzles?

I will answer simply and easily;) Life would then be boring and nothing new would be found;)





Have a great trading everyone!





Regards, Mikhail





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