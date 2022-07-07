PAI MkD
- Indicators
-
Mykhailo DzyubanHello everyone.
All Expert Advisors will be updated to improve performance.
Best Broker for EA ICMarkets and RoboForex
Indicator PAI (FREE)
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 7 July 2022
Your attention is invited to the indicator Price Action Indicators.
It doesn't need settings.
And also it is not tied to more than one indicator, which makes it not vulnerable to different accounts or brokers.
Add one setting PERIOD
Regards, Mikhail
Вашему вниманию предлагается индикатор Price Action Indicators.
Ему не нужны настройки.
А также он не привязан не к одному индикатору, что делает его не уязвимым перед разными счетами или брокерами.
С Уважением Михаил