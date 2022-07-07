Have a nice day, everyone. I present to you a free advisor. This Expert Advisor is built on the same algorithms as my other Expert Advisors. The EA does not use Martingale. There is an automatic calculation of the lot from Risk. Also automatic TakeProfit and StopLoss. The EA is fully functional. Perhaps not as often as he wants to trade, but trades. Now why is it free? I was repeatedly approached and asked that I give some kind of adviser. Now I can not write to me, but just download. I n

FREE