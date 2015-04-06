Pairs EA

Hi all.


This Expert Advisor is for 3 pairs. 
The algorithm for this advisor was written a long time ago, but somehow there was no time for an advisor. 
This algorithm is more than half a year old. 
Yes, I understand that I will continue to refine it.
The entire EA is based on its own indicators.

It's simple, with a simple set of features.

Yes, the EA may not trade every day or bring in large profits.
Pairs
∆ EURUSD/GBPUSD/EURJPY
∆ TIMEFRAME M15

The ∆work function is designed to launch the EA if false the EA does not work properly.

∆ Order Magic Number is the magic number that the EA assigns to the opened order.

∆ Lot is an automatic calculation of the lot from your deposit, regardless of the deposit currency. 
More precisely, this is the percentage for which an order can be opened.

∆ Minimum distance TP this function sets the minimum order distance to TakeProfit.

∆ Trall false/true. 
This feature gives you the ability to trail orders, which greatly reduces the likelihood of losing trades.

∆ Trall Distance this allows you to set the minimum distance for Trall

∆ Spread is what is the maximum allowable spread possible for trading.

Regards Michael 

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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
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4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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5 (2)
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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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