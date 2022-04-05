Week7D

The Week7D indicator helps traders identify the day of the week on a price chart. It simply marks each period or each candle as the day of the week at the start of a new trading day. This allows traders to watch how prices move on any given day.

The Week7D indicator has several customization options that traders can use to change the visual representation of the indicator.

The variable "BarCount" changes the number of days during which the indicator will indicate the day of the week in each day.

“TextDistance” adjusts the distance of the trading day marker from the candlestick formations.

“Font” allows traders to choose which type of font will be used to represent each trading day.

“FontSize” allows traders to adjust the text size of the trading day label.

"TextColor" allows users to select the color that will be used to mark each trading day.
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Maksim Kalachev
Indicators
About the ChangePP indicator The ChangePP indicator displays the percentage price change for the selected period according to the selected parameters and builds the corresponding bars in the indicator subwindow. Clicking on a bar or pair name opens the corresponding chart with the period specified in the input parameters. Without a doubt, the ChangePP trading indicator will be useful for traders using the correlation of currency pairs, as well as for analyzing the situation on the market.
FREE
CandTimer
Maksim Kalachev
Utilities
Об индикаторе CandTimer: Крайне простой индикатор CandTimer.  Индикатор CandTimer показывает оставшееся время свечи.  Работает для таймфреймов: М1 (Минутный таймфрейм); М5 (Пятиминутный таймфрейм); М15 (Пятнадцатиминутный таймфрейм); М30 (Тридцатиминутный таймфрейм); Н1 (Часовой таймфрейм); Н4 (Четырехчасовой таймфрейм); D1 (Дневной таймфрейм); W1 (Недельный таймфрейм); MN (Месячный таймфрейм). Таймер отображается в виде чисел на графике в часах, минутах и секундах.
FREE
Lyne
Maksim Kalachev
Indicators
About the Lyne indicator Lyne is a Metatrader 4 (MT4) indicator, the essence of which is to transform the accumulated historical data. The Lyne indicator makes it possible to detect various features and patterns in price dynamics that are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can anticipate further price movement and adjust their strategy accordingly. This indicator has proven itself in the scalping strategy. The indicator works without repainting.
TrendMMK
Maksim Kalachev
Indicators
TrendMMK is an extremely simple indicator. The Buy and  Sell signal changes as soon as the indicator flips over the closing price. When the TrendMMK closes below the Price, a Buy signal is generated, and when the TrendMMK closes above the Price, a Sell signal is generated. TrendMMK is a trending indicator, and like all trending indicators it works well in trending markets. However, it does give lesser false signals than a lot of other indicators and hence if you are an intraday trader who want
StatsBar
Maksim Kalachev
Utilities
StatBar 1.6 Indicator showing balance, earnings for today, yesterday and the day before yesterday. The indicator also shows: - Server; - GMT; - Server time; - Shoulder; - Spread. Description of variables: extern int Magic = "-1"; // Magic for statistics -1 = all 0 = manual extern string Symboll = "-1"; // Symbol for statistics -1 = all 0 = current EURUSD = for EURUSD
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Mikhail Bilan
4382
Mikhail Bilan 2022.04.15 20:08 
 

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