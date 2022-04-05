The Week7D indicator helps traders identify the day of the week on a price chart. It simply marks each period or each candle as the day of the week at the start of a new trading day. This allows traders to watch how prices move on any given day.





The Week7D indicator has several customization options that traders can use to change the visual representation of the indicator.





The variable "BarCount" changes the number of days during which the indicator will indicate the day of the week in each day.





“TextDistance” adjusts the distance of the trading day marker from the candlestick formations.





“Font” allows traders to choose which type of font will be used to represent each trading day.





“FontSize” allows traders to adjust the text size of the trading day label.





"TextColor" allows users to select the color that will be used to mark each trading day.