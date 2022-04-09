TrendMMK is an extremely simple indicator.

The Buy and Sell signal changes as soon as the indicator flips over the closing price.

When the TrendMMK closes below the Price, a Buy signal is generated, and when the TrendMMK closes above the Price, a Sell signal is generated.



TrendMMK is a trending indicator, and like all trending indicators it works well in trending markets.

However, it does give lesser false signals than a lot of other indicators and hence if you are an intraday trader who wants to use indicators as part of your trading strategy, you definitely want to use TrendMMK in your trading arsenal.

