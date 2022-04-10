ChangePP
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 10 April 2022
About the ChangePP indicator
The ChangePP indicator displays the percentage price change for the selected period according to the selected parameters and builds the corresponding bars in the indicator subwindow.
Clicking on a bar or pair name opens the corresponding chart with the period specified in the input parameters.
Without a doubt, the ChangePP trading indicator will be useful for traders using the correlation of currency pairs, as well as for analyzing the situation on the market.