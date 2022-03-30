Price Reversal Predictor

4.08

This algorithm predicts short term changes in price with a 90%* accuracy. Predicts if price will be higher or lower than the signal candle. Perfect for mean reversion trading, binary options or futures contracts on larger time frames. The indicator was backtested on 5 years of data and has a 90% accuracy for predicting price reversals over time.

 Features:

  1. Simple setup
    1. Drag and drop onto any chart
    2. Enable alerts (optional)
    3. And you're done!
  2. Visual and audio alerts
    1. Alerts sent directly to your phone
    2. Pop-up alerts sent to your terminal
  3. High winrate
    1. Wins up to 90% of trades
    2. Backtested 5 years and multiple currencies. (see website for backtest details and analysis).
  4. Large number of signals
    1. Expect 3 to 6 signals a day per symbol on Active mode
    2. Expect 1 to 2 signals a day per symbol on Passive mode.
    3. *This is if you have the indicator on 30 minute candles.
  5. Flexible
    1. Works on Forex, Indices, commodities and stocks.
  6. Works on any time frame
    1. Works well from 5 minute to daily bars. However, it is more accurate at higher time frames
  7. Easy to see on charts.
    1. You can change the colors of the signal bars and signal arrows

 About me:

This algorithm was made by a PhD engineer, quant and active trader. I developed these algorithms to trade my personal capital, and they are doing it successfully. However, there's no way I can use all of these algorithms in one portfolio. So I am offering you a select number of algorithms to use as you see fit.


Reviews 32
Liga Misss
228
Liga Misss 2025.10.01 15:54 
 

Great indicator thank u :)

Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 14:42 
 

great product

esestick thipes
20
esestick thipes 2025.04.10 15:13 
 

I would like to know how you set up tp sl. I tried it and it works very well. I have tp 300.

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This free algorithm predicts short term changes in price with a 86%* accuracy. When there is a large move as determined by the ATR, during an overbought or oversold condition, the indicator will alert you. Predicts if price will be higher or lower than the signal candle. Perfect for mean reversion trading, binary options or futures contracts on larger time frames. The indicator was backtested on 5 years of data and has a 90% accuracy for predicting price reversals over time. Features: Simple set
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Laron Demetris Burrows
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This system is good at identifying short term reversals in the market. It is based on a machine learning study on market structure, and can be a great tool to scan the market or direct trades. With everything, there isn't a 100% win-rate, but this indicator is sometimes always accurate.   When it thinks a reversal will happen, it will color the candle a specific color, draw an arrow and then alert you on whether to buy or sell the upcoming candle.   Simple Setup Drag and drop onto any chart, at
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chandleeanlee
295
chandleeanlee 2026.03.05 02:55 
 

good

Alen15Corsi
28
Alen15Corsi 2026.02.08 10:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Liga Misss
228
Liga Misss 2025.10.01 15:54 
 

Great indicator thank u :)

kumili
29
kumili 2025.10.01 15:26 
 

Use full indicator. There is a room for improvment (In reducing the latency).

James Erasmus
3317
James Erasmus 2025.07.17 13:16 
 

Repaint and false signals. Recently added to ea and this indicator shows no arrow, but a value in buffer. Some arrows disappear (repaint) please update and or check bugs thank you.

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 07:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 14:42 
 

great product

esestick thipes
20
esestick thipes 2025.04.10 15:13 
 

I would like to know how you set up tp sl. I tried it and it works very well. I have tp 300.

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.04 15:49 
 

ok

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.09.07 22:14 
 

Muito obrigado pelo indicador

wardDixon
71
wardDixon 2024.07.17 04:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima
3476
Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima 2024.06.02 00:53 
 

Good

Mike Poulin
49
Mike Poulin 2024.05.04 05:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Seth Tetteh
2730
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 11:08 
 

not bad

Carlos Antonio Souza Correia
66
Carlos Antonio Souza Correia 2024.01.25 22:22 
 

Funciona muito bem, tem uma boa taxa de acerto, gratidão por compartilhar!!!

Stefan G
18
Stefan G 2023.10.03 16:55 
 

This indicator sends A LOT of FALSE signals. Maybe it's because it's the free version, I don't know. I wouldn't recommend using it though.

60483073
70
60483073 2023.08.27 07:31 
 

best indicator ever thank you for sharing i real appreciate your hard work. if you can please create EA vision of this indicator please

mcstrick
19
mcstrick 2023.08.07 16:30 
 

Great indicator for predicting buy/sell. Thanks for sharing!

Zack126
187
Zack126 2023.08.04 20:03 
 

El primer día que me instale el indicador bien, pero.. en los días posteriores cuando me saltaba una señal de compra/venta entonces literalmente era al REVÉS.. No se si será porque tengo el tiempo en 5M pero he probado un poco aumentándolo y nada, le seguiré dando una oportunidad durante mas tiempo.

quintinov
33
quintinov 2023.07.20 21:14 
 

indicator works very well thanks.

12
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