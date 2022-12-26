BDA Trend Breakouts
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
Get alerts when a trend is breaking out. This indicator signals when price makes a large move in the direction of the dominant trend. These signals can serve as entry points, or points to add to an existing position in a trend.
Note: Trend following has a low win rate (less than 50 percent), but the return of the average winning trade is typically 3 to 5 times larger than the average losing trade.
- Simple Setup
- Drag and drop onto any chart, at any timeframe.
- Enable alerts (optional)
- And you're done!
- Visual and audio alerts
- Alerts sent directly to your phone
- Pop up alerts sent to your terminal
- Multi-use
- Stocks, Forex, Options, Futures
- Flexible
- Works on any time frame