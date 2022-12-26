BDA Trend Breakouts

Get alerts when a trend is breaking out. This indicator signals when price makes a large move in the direction of the dominant trend. These signals can serve as entry points, or points to add to an existing position in a trend.

Note: Trend following has a low win rate (less than 50 percent), but the return of the average winning trade is typically 3 to 5 times larger than the average losing trade. 

  1. Simple Setup
    1. Drag and drop onto any chart, at any timeframe.
    2. Enable alerts (optional)
    3. And you're done!
  2. Visual and audio alerts
    1. Alerts sent directly to your phone
    2. Pop up alerts sent to your terminal
  3. Multi-use
    1. Stocks, Forex, Options, Futures
  4. Flexible
    1. Works on any time frame

 


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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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This algorithm predicts short term changes in price with a 90%* accuracy. Predicts if price will be higher or lower than the signal candle. Perfect for mean reversion trading, binary options or futures contracts on larger time frames. The indicator was backtested on 5 years of data and has a 90% accuracy for predicting price reversals over time.  Features: Simple setup Drag and drop onto any chart Enable alerts (optional) And you're done! Visual and audio alerts Alerts sent directly to your phon
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This free algorithm predicts short term changes in price with a 86%* accuracy. When there is a large move as determined by the ATR, during an overbought or oversold condition, the indicator will alert you. Predicts if price will be higher or lower than the signal candle. Perfect for mean reversion trading, binary options or futures contracts on larger time frames. The indicator was backtested on 5 years of data and has a 90% accuracy for predicting price reversals over time. Features: Simple set
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Use this indicator to get alerts on trends developing within the market. Using this indicator, you will be able to get alerts about trends that are developing in the market as they develop. This indicator can be used to identify entries or exits within a trend. The indicator combines information from higher timeframes, with price movements of the current timeframe to output a buy or sell signal. The indicator can identify trend changes, or continuations of the dominant trend. Note: Trend followi
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The sometimes always accurate indicator
Laron Demetris Burrows
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This system is good at identifying short term reversals in the market. It is based on a machine learning study on market structure, and can be a great tool to scan the market or direct trades. With everything, there isn't a 100% win-rate, but this indicator is sometimes always accurate.   When it thinks a reversal will happen, it will color the candle a specific color, draw an arrow and then alert you on whether to buy or sell the upcoming candle.   Simple Setup Drag and drop onto any chart, at
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