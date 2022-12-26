BDA Trend Breakouts

Get alerts when a trend is breaking out. This indicator signals when price makes a large move in the direction of the dominant trend. These signals can serve as entry points, or points to add to an existing position in a trend.

Note: Trend following has a low win rate (less than 50 percent), but the return of the average winning trade is typically 3 to 5 times larger than the average losing trade.

Simple Setup Drag and drop onto any chart, at any timeframe. Enable alerts (optional) And you're done! Visual and audio alerts Alerts sent directly to your phone Pop up alerts sent to your terminal Multi-use Stocks, Forex, Options, Futures Flexible Works on any time frame



