Eagle Grid

Grid trading is executed when orders are placed above or below a set price, creating a grid of orders with rising and falling prices. Our patented trader makes it possible to open new grids at the average price, thereby increasing the chances of recovering a negative floating balance.





Unlike other trading strategies, our focus is on decreasing Bollinger bands. This means that if the market has abruptly moved into a region and is weakening, it is more vulnerable to a reversal. This innovative approach allows traders to react quickly to market movements and maximize profits effectively.





Our products provide stability and effective risk management to provide traders with an outstanding trading experience. If you are looking for a new dimension in the trading experience, our grid trading product is the optimal choice. Try our trading tools to succeed in an ever-evolving market.