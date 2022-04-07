Eagle Grid

Grid trading is executed when orders are placed above or below a set price, creating a grid of orders with rising and falling prices. Our patented trader makes it possible to open new grids at the average price, thereby increasing the chances of recovering a negative floating balance.

Unlike other trading strategies, our focus is on decreasing Bollinger bands. This means that if the market has abruptly moved into a region and is weakening, it is more vulnerable to a reversal. This innovative approach allows traders to react quickly to market movements and maximize profits effectively.

Our products provide stability and effective risk management to provide traders with an outstanding trading experience. If you are looking for a new dimension in the trading experience, our grid trading product is the optimal choice. Try our trading tools to succeed in an ever-evolving market.
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
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Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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RSI Divergence Signal The  RSI Divergence Signal  is a technical analysis tool used in financial markets to identify potential trend reversals. It compares the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with price action to detect divergences. When the RSI moves in the opposite direction of the price, it signals a potential change in momentum, suggesting that the current trend may be weakening. This divergence can indicate a buying opportunity in a downtrend or a selling opportunity in an uptrend. Traders u
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KGreene
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KGreene 2022.12.20 18:40 
 

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Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas
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Reply from developer Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas 2022.12.20 18:45
Thank you very much friend!
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