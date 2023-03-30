Visual Bollinger Bands Divergence

Financial market indicators are essential tools used by traders and investors to analyze and make decisions in the financial markets. VWAP and Bollinger Bands are two popular technical analysis tools used by traders to measure market trends and price volatility. In this product, we propose combining the two indicators to create a unique product that provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends and volatility. This product will be ideal for traders and investors who want to make informed decisions based on data-driven analysis.

Divergence strategy is a popular technical analysis technique used by traders to identify potential trend reversals in the market. The strategy relies on identifying divergences between price movements and technical indicators. In this section, we will describe the divergence strategy using Visual Style and Bollinger Bands.