Visual Bollinger Bands Divergence

VWAP Bands Visual Style 1.0

Financial market indicators are essential tools used by traders and investors to analyze and make decisions in the financial markets. VWAP and Bollinger Bands are two popular technical analysis tools used by traders to measure market trends and price volatility. In this product, we propose combining the two indicators to create a unique product that provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends and volatility. This product will be ideal for traders and investors who want to make informed decisions based on data-driven analysis.

Divergence strategy is a popular technical analysis technique used by traders to identify potential trend reversals in the market. The strategy relies on identifying divergences between price movements and technical indicators. In this section, we will describe the divergence strategy using Visual Style and Bollinger Bands.

The divergence strategy using Visual Style and Bollinger Bands for example is a popular technical analysis technique used by traders to identify potential trend reversals in the market. The strategy relies on identifying divergences between the RSI and the price action of the security. By using this strategy, traders can make informed decisions based on data-driven analysis, leading to more profitable trades and investments.


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    liken0908
    179
    liken0908 2024.11.20 10:51 
     

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    Bolsa Invest
    187
    Bolsa Invest 2024.10.04 23:31 
     

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    Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas
    7199
    Reply from developer Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas 2024.10.07 13:07
    Tank you Brother! Brazilian the best!
    Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
    2407
    Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.09.10 12:04 
     

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    Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas
    7199
    Reply from developer Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas 2024.09.10 12:08
    exactly, very useful for the moment of end of price exhaustion, tanks brother
    Nivaldo53
    14
    Nivaldo53 2024.03.16 14:57 
     

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    Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas
    7199
    Reply from developer Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas 2024.03.16 15:59
    Obrigado pelo reconhecimento, Nivaldo! O sistema de cores baseia-se na agressão do preço em relação à banda de Bollinger, com 3 níveis de cores indicando o quão agressivo é. Nos exemplos que mostrei, quando o mercado está em agressão e o segundo pico está divergindo do preço, significa que há uma grande chance de reversão, pois a força dos vendedores está mais fraca.
    Ali Al-jiboori
    30
    Ali Al-jiboori 2024.02.19 09:00 
     

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    eryuechunshen
    672
    eryuechunshen 2024.02.01 15:09 
     

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    Eva
    82
    Eva 2023.12.07 08:34 
     

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    [Deleted] 2023.09.04 05:01 
     

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    Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas
    7199
    Reply from developer Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas 2023.09.04 05:05
    Thanks a lot for the feedback Mr Jeison! Try pairing it with stochastic looks promising too! Any other suggestions for improvement send me in private, always good to hear good ideas
    Findolin
    2670
    Findolin 2023.06.20 11:54 
     

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    Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas
    7199
    Reply from developer Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas 2023.06.21 00:07
    Very satisfied with the feedback! I appreciate the recognition, success!
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