RSI Divergence Signal

RSI Divergence Signal

The RSI Divergence Signal is a technical analysis tool used in financial markets to identify potential trend reversals. It compares the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with price action to detect divergences. When the RSI moves in the opposite direction of the price, it signals a potential change in momentum, suggesting that the current trend may be weakening. This divergence can indicate a buying opportunity in a downtrend or a selling opportunity in an uptrend. Traders use the RSI Divergence Signal to enhance their strategies and make more informed decisions, aiming for timely market entries and exits.

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Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas
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Infinity Indicator MT4 3.3 Panel Win Rate based on CandleMT4 Exit Button Calculates the StdDev standard deviation indicator on the RSI data, stored in the matrix similar to the keltner. input int HourCalculate = 12; RsiLength  = 5; RsiPrice   = PRICE_CLOSE; HalfLength = 4; DevPeriod  = 100; Deviations = 0.9; UseAlert   = true; DrawArrows = true; TimerWork=300; LevelUp = 80; LevelDown = 20; MoreSignals = true;
Eagle Grid
Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas
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Grid trading is executed when orders are placed above or below a set price, creating a grid of orders with rising and falling prices. Our patented trader makes it possible to open new grids at the average price, thereby increasing the chances of recovering a negative floating balance. Unlike other trading strategies, our focus is on decreasing Bollinger bands. This means that if the market has abruptly moved into a region and is weakening, it is more vulnerable to a reversal. This innovative a
Fibonacci Trend Tracker
Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas
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An expert advisor (EA) is an automated trading system designed to execute trades on behalf of traders in the financial markets. In the context of a buy and sell grid system of levels breakout, the EA is programmed to identify key price levels and initiate buy or sell trades when those levels are broken. Here's a step-by-step description of how such an EA might work: Level Identification: The EA identifies significant price levels on the chart, such as support and resistance levels or trendlines.
Infinity Indicator MT5
Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas
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Infinity Indicator MT5 1.0 Panel Asset Rate % EURUSD   96.0% GBPUSD     94.1% AUDCAD     90.5% USDCHF     87.8% BTCUSD     78.4% Panel Win Rate based on CandleMT4 Exit Button Calculates the StdDev standard deviation indicator on the RSI data, stored in the matrix similar to the keltner. input int HourCalculate = 12; RsiLength  = 5; RsiPrice   = PRICE_CLOSE; HalfLength = 4; DevPeriod  = 100; Deviations = 0.9; UseAlert   = true; DrawArrows = true; TimerWork=300; LevelUp = 80; LevelDown = 20; MoreS
Visual Bollinger Bands Divergence
Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas
Indicators
VWAP Bands Visual Style 1.0 Financial market indicators are essential tools used by traders and investors to analyze and make decisions in the financial markets. VWAP and Bollinger Bands are two popular technical analysis tools used by traders to measure market trends and price volatility. In this product, we propose combining the two indicators to create a unique product that provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends and volatility. This product will be ideal for traders and investors
Eagle Grid MT5
Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas
Experts
Grid trading is when orders are placed above and below a set price, creating an order grid with increasing and decreasing prices. Grid trading is most commonly associated with the foreign exchange market. In general, the technique seeks to capitalize on the normal volatility of an asset's price by placing buy and sell orders at certain regular intervals above and below a predefined base price. For example, a forex trader can place buy orders every 15 pips above a set price, while also placing se
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