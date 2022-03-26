BOX Breakout Trading
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
A new box will be added, if the closing price is higher than the maximum (lower than the minimum) of the current box series no less than for the specified value.
Reversal will be made, if the closing price is higher (lower) than the last box on a value no less than the specified.
This is a trend indicator and it can be used as an alternative for the trend definition instruments which use averaging.
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