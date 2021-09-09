MA Alert
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 12 September 2021
- Activations: 5
Moving Average Crossover with Alert is a indicator that can show buy and sell arrow types of alerts supported by the platform based on the crossover of two moving averages according to the parameters given by the trader. You can change inputs by yourself. This indicator only show the arrows to buy or sell to execute the trade you have to do it by yourself. For more information see the screenshot.
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