Simple SuperTrend Indicator

Simple Super Trend indicator for MetaTrader 5. A trend indicator similar to moving averages. Use it for entry and exit signals. It gives accurate signals on precise time. Works as a Trailing SL/TP. This indicator can also be used on multiple timeframes where you place it on a larger timeframe then go to a lower timeframe.

Super Trend needs to be used in conjunction with other indicators like rsi, Parabolic SAR, MACD, etc to receive filtered signals.

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Trade Sentiment
Ayush Bhati -
Indicators
Trade Sentiment or trade assistant is a MT5 Indicatior. That show buy or sell signal of different indicator to assist to take trades. That will help you to take right trades or to get confirmation for your trade. You don't need to have this indicators. Including indicators like  RSI , STOCH , CCI. And the signals are Based on different Timeframes like 5M , 15H , 1H and 4H.
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Weekly Pivot Point
Ayush Bhati -
Indicators
This indicator is used to identify key levels where the trend in price has a greater probability of halting and possibly changing direction. Interpretation of the degree of significance of a level depends on a trader's time frame. It is great to see how the prices respect each level of this support and resistance. This Indicator works for me very well. If you have good knowledge of Price Action then you can make profitable trades with this indicator. If candle take support or resistance on any o
MA Alert
Ayush Bhati -
Indicators
Moving Average Crossover with Alert is a  indicator  that can show buy and sell arrow types of alerts supported by the platform based on the crossover of two moving averages according to the parameters given by the trader. You can change inputs by yourself. This indicator only show the arrows to buy or sell to execute the trade you have to do it by yourself. For more information see the screenshot.
Advanced Pivot Point
Ayush Bhati -
Indicators
This Advanced Pivots Point is a   MT5 Indicator and the essence of this technical indicator is to transform the accumulated history data. Pivot Point Indicator provides for an opportunity to detect various peculiarities and patterns in price dynamics which are invisible to the naked eye. Pivot Points Fibonacci retracements Previous day’s open, high, low, and close.
BOX Breakout Trading
Ayush Bhati -
Indicators
A new box will be added, if the closing price is higher than the maximum (lower than the minimum) of the current box series no less than for the specified value. Reversal will be made, if the closing price is higher (lower) than the last box on a value no less than the specified. T his is a trend indicator and it can be used as an alternative for the trend definition instruments which use averaging.
Rainbow Cloud
Ayush Bhati -
Indicators
Color Candle Indicator. The indicator implements a breakout system using the channel. When price exits the gray channel, the candlestick color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction. Blue for growth, yellow color for fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.
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Mario Adalvise
78
Mario Adalvise 2023.01.25 18:33 
 

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kester ugochukwu enebeli
80
kester ugochukwu enebeli 2022.12.20 19:49 
 

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pola.X
98
pola.X 2022.04.29 10:31 
 

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xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2022.04.25 13:28 
 

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