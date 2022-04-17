Simple SuperTrend Indicator

Simple Super Trend indicator for MetaTrader 5. A trend indicator similar to moving averages. Use it for entry and exit signals. It gives accurate signals on precise time. Works as a Trailing SL/TP. This indicator can also be used on multiple timeframes where you place it on a larger timeframe then go to a lower timeframe.

Super Trend needs to be used in conjunction with other indicators like rsi, Parabolic SAR, MACD, etc to receive filtered signals.