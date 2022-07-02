Weekly Pivot Point

This indicator is used to identify key levels where the trend in price has a greater probability of halting and possibly changing direction. Interpretation of the degree of significance of a level depends on a trader's time frame.

It is great to see how the prices respect each level of this support and resistance. This Indicator works for me very well. If you have good knowledge of Price Action then you can make profitable trades with this indicator. If candle take support or resistance on any of these levels you will go for reversal or breakout.

This indicator also helps you to identify Target and StopLoss.

To minimize the risk and get rid of false signal it has smoothed heikin ashi indicator.

If you are a manual trader, prefer a clean chart and use Support & Resistance to trade then this indicator suits you well.

Note : If you use Smoothed Heikin Ashi Candle {HA = true} then use Line Chart otherwise candle will overlap.

Note : It will work on different TimeFrames. For different intervals change its timeframe{ Daily, Weekly, Monthly, H1, H4 }. { ONLY FOR PIVOT }


Key Features :-

A key concept of technical analysis is that when a resistance or support level is broken, its role is reversed. If the price rises above a resistance level, it will often become support.

Horizontal support and resistance levels are the most basic type of these levels. They're simply identified by a horizontal line .

This indicator creates up to 7 levels of support and resistance through weekly price:

Green Level in the chart, is a Support Level.

Red Level in the chart, is a Resistance Level.

And the Purple Level in the chart, is a Central Pivot Level.


For confirm signal enable Heikin Ashi.

You will also use other custom indicator for better conformation like MA, if HA crossover MA then you make trade.


Advantage of This Indicator:

Working with all pairs ( Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities )

Working with all timeframes.

Recommended Interval : H3, H4, H6, H8, H12  on Weekly TimeFrame.

For Daily : M1 to H1

For Monthly : H4 to W1

For H1 and H4 : Minute candle useful.


Indicator input parameters :

  1. HA = true { To enable or disable Heikin Ashi candles }
  2. TimeFrame = To select for different timeframe Level (Daily, Weekly, Monthly).
  3. Variant = To select Heikin Ashi or Price candles.
  4. Type = To select Japanese Candle or Coloured Bar.



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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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5 (12)
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Trade Sentiment or trade assistant is a MT5 Indicatior. That show buy or sell signal of different indicator to assist to take trades. That will help you to take right trades or to get confirmation for your trade. You don't need to have this indicators. Including indicators like  RSI , STOCH , CCI. And the signals are Based on different Timeframes like 5M , 15H , 1H and 4H.
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Moving Average Crossover with Alert is a  indicator  that can show buy and sell arrow types of alerts supported by the platform based on the crossover of two moving averages according to the parameters given by the trader. You can change inputs by yourself. This indicator only show the arrows to buy or sell to execute the trade you have to do it by yourself. For more information see the screenshot.
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This Advanced Pivots Point is a   MT5 Indicator and the essence of this technical indicator is to transform the accumulated history data. Pivot Point Indicator provides for an opportunity to detect various peculiarities and patterns in price dynamics which are invisible to the naked eye. Pivot Points Fibonacci retracements Previous day’s open, high, low, and close.
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A new box will be added, if the closing price is higher than the maximum (lower than the minimum) of the current box series no less than for the specified value. Reversal will be made, if the closing price is higher (lower) than the last box on a value no less than the specified. T his is a trend indicator and it can be used as an alternative for the trend definition instruments which use averaging.
Simple SuperTrend Indicator
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Simple Super Trend indicator for MetaTrader 5. A trend indicator similar to moving averages. Use it for entry and exit signals. It gives accurate signals on precise time. Works as a Trailing SL/TP. This indicator can also be used on multiple timeframes where you place it on a larger timeframe then go to a lower timeframe. Super Trend needs to be used in conjunction with other indicators like rsi, Parabolic SAR, MACD, etc to receive filtered signals.
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Color Candle Indicator. The indicator implements a breakout system using the channel. When price exits the gray channel, the candlestick color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction. Blue for growth, yellow color for fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.
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