Ichimoku panel

Ichimoku panel is an indicator that shows the behavior of different ichimoku signals in all time frames.

System parameters:

TENKAN SEN: Average period of Tenkan Sen.

KIJUN SEN: Average period of Kijun Sen.

SENKOU SPAN B: Average period of Senkou SpanB.

SHOW TENKAN..KIJUN: shows the crossing of the moving averages TENKAN SEN and KIJUN SEN.

SHOW KIJUN..KUMO: shows the position of the kijun sen moving average with respect to the kumo or ichimoku cloud.

SHOW CHICOU..KUMO: shows the position of the moving average chicou span with respect to the kumo or ichimoku cloud.

SHOW KIJUN: shows the angular behavior of the moving average kijun sen.

SHOW CHICOU..PRICE: shows the position of the span chicou with respect to the price.

SHOW KUMO: Shows the feeling of the cloud or kumo of the future.

BULLISH COLOR: color of bullish signals.

BEARISH COLOR: color of bearish signals.

NEUTRAL COLOR: color of neutral signals.
