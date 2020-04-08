Ichimoku panel is an indicator that shows the behavior of different ichimoku signals in all time frames.





System parameters:





TENKAN SEN: Average period of Tenkan Sen.





KIJUN SEN: Average period of Kijun Sen.





SENKOU SPAN B: Average period of Senkou SpanB.





SHOW TENKAN..KIJUN: shows the crossing of the moving averages TENKAN SEN and KIJUN SEN.





SHOW KIJUN..KUMO: shows the position of the kijun sen moving average with respect to the kumo or ichimoku cloud.





SHOW CHICOU..KUMO: shows the position of the moving average chicou span with respect to the kumo or ichimoku cloud.





SHOW KIJUN: shows the angular behavior of the moving average kijun sen.





SHOW CHICOU..PRICE: shows the position of the span chicou with respect to the price.





SHOW KUMO: Shows the feeling of the cloud or kumo of the future.





BULLISH COLOR: color of bullish signals.





BEARISH COLOR: color of bearish signals.





NEUTRAL COLOR: color of neutral signals.