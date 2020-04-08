Ichimoku panel
- Indicators
- Roilan Lauzardo Sotolongo
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Ichimoku panel is an indicator that shows the behavior of different ichimoku signals in all time frames.
System parameters:
TENKAN SEN: Average period of Tenkan Sen.
KIJUN SEN: Average period of Kijun Sen.
SENKOU SPAN B: Average period of Senkou SpanB.
SHOW TENKAN..KIJUN: shows the crossing of the moving averages TENKAN SEN and KIJUN SEN.
SHOW KIJUN..KUMO: shows the position of the kijun sen moving average with respect to the kumo or ichimoku cloud.
SHOW CHICOU..KUMO: shows the position of the moving average chicou span with respect to the kumo or ichimoku cloud.
SHOW KIJUN: shows the angular behavior of the moving average kijun sen.
SHOW CHICOU..PRICE: shows the position of the span chicou with respect to the price.
SHOW KUMO: Shows the feeling of the cloud or kumo of the future.
BULLISH COLOR: color of bullish signals.
BEARISH COLOR: color of bearish signals.
NEUTRAL COLOR: color of neutral signals.