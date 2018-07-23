NN8D Points

NN8D Points is one of the indicators included into NN8D (Nikolsky's Nesting Doll) trading system.

NN8D Points is an indicator containing multiple tools for analyzing Forex market: candle analysis and area system.

Rather than simply averaging by Open, Close, High and Low prices, NN8D Points performs a complex analysis of the current and previous bars by various parameters: bar color; bar body size; bar wicks; bar core (average value between Open and Close, as well as between Lows and Highs); analyzing bar volumes by a certain unique formula that defines the strongest movement within each bar - bullish or bearish; analyzing the relationships of the current bar's parameters mentioned above with the same parameters of the previous ones - after that, NN8D Points provides signals in the form of dots having a certain color and type. They show the presence of a trend and its strength.

NN8D Points has a built-in Area System module, which represents an alternative for the levels. This module analyzes charts finding accumulations of quotes (rather than levels), i.e. places on the chart where the price spent most time. The period of the area system can be changed in the indicator settings. The longer the period, the stronger the detected areas but the less sensitive the indicator is for sharp price reversals. Therefore, you can choose the indicator period at your own discretion or apply the default one (which is tested on all timeframes and six major currency pairs, and proved to be optimal).


Parameters

  • Area Width - area line width
  • Area Period - number of bars for defining the areas. The longer the period, the stronger the detected areas but the less sensitive the indicator is for sharp price reversals.
  • Area Auto Period - number of bars for defining the areas is defined automatically: M1 - 5; M5 - 3; M15 - 4; M30 - 4; H1 - 4; H4 - 6; D1 - 5; W1 - 5; MN - 3
    • True - enable
    • False - disable
  • Area Type - area type
    • Tail - by bar tails: High and Low
    • Body - by bar bodies: Open and Close
  • Area Filter - sort areas (remove redundant lines) if a higher area enters into a lower one (this may happen during a long flat)
    • True - enable
    • False - disable
  • Tester - test by history. Display the vertical line for selecting a bar, from which the areas are calculated, to check how areas at a specific time were displayed.

Buy checklist:

  1. Bulls Strong or Bulls Normal (preferably Bulls Strong).
  2. On one of the previous bars, Market Maker Bulls (in most cases).
  3. The current bar Open price is above the Red area (if the signal on the current bar is Bulls Normal) or the Close price is higher than the Red area (if the signal on the current bar is Bulls Strong).

Sell checklist:

  1. Bears Strong or Bears Normal (preferably Bears Strong).
  2. On one of the previous bars, Market Maker Bears (in most cases).
  3. Current bar Open price is lower than the Red area (if the signal on the current bar is Bears Normal) or the Close price is lower than the Read area (if the signal on the current bar is Bears Strong).

When opening an order, it is advised to combine signals on the checklist from the current and older timeframes. It is recommended to combine signals from M5-H1 timeframes.

Close checklist:

A checklist signal from the current or lower timeframe is received.

It is recommended to close an order by a lower timeframe if the market is highly volatile and a candle on the current timeframe moves against an open order, while there is no an opposite signal on the current timeframe.

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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
RSI Divergence Alert Simple
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
A simplistic indicator informing a user on RSI divergence by sending messages to mobile device and email. The indicator draws 2 vertical lines, marking two RSI extrema that formed the divergence. You get the alert, open the charts and make a decision. The indicator does not show past divergences, thus when you attach it to a chart for the first time you see nothing. Graphics and alerts will appear as soon as divergences do. Drop it in Tester to see how it works. Parameters: RSIPeriod - number of
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
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NN8D Volume
Aleksandr Nikolskii
4 (1)
Indicators
NN8D Volume is one of the indicators included to NN8D trading system ( N ikolsky's N esting D oll). NN8D Volume displays a trend direction sorting out the market noise and keeping trades even during main trend corrections. Buy checklist: Bulls on the current bar and preferably on the previous one. NN8D Volume line should go up moving away from Bulls points, showing a bullish trend and increase in volatility. Current bar - Buy (an open price is below a close one). Sell checklist: Bears on the cur
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