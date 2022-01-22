Gold Micron
- Experts
- Wichayuth Chotklang
- Version: 3.3
- Activations: 5
EA SETUP:
- Working symbol XAUUSD and GOLD
- Working Timeframe: M5
- Min deposit $100
- Leverage 1:500 is required
- ECN Account is required
OPTIONS
- News Filter Enabled - on/off News Filter
-
Please allow web requests to the following URLs for the news filter >> http://ec.forexprostools.com
- FixedLot – lot size when MM is off
- Use_AutoMM – enable automatic calculation of traded lots
- AutoMM – percentage of AutoMM calculation
- Max_Spread – maximum allowable spread size
- Slippage – maximum slippage in points
- Magic – an identifier for collaboration with other experts
- Open_Comment – comment to trades
Backtest : XAUUSD M5 MIN 100 USD
After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add you to a private group, send you set files and additional detailed instructions.
Note: Never forget that past performance is no guarantee for the future. I always recommend to run first on demo account or very low risk live account, to understand better how the EA executes trades, and takes its profits and losses. This is to prevent having emotions of fear taking over during trading. It is very important to understand how a system works, and what are the ups and downs!
No Star...Its a Scam EA, don't buy it. Does not do what is should do, with the default settings like recommended by author!