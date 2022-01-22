Gold Micron

Special Premium Gold Micron   is Spacial a symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading for XAUUSD (GOLD) pairs With Newsfilter. Has protection against failures – when the connection is restored, the advisor will continue to work with its orders. Advanced settings of trailing and trading time intervals allow the EA to work correctly on a computer and VPS. The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, and spread changes. Automatically adjusts trailing taking into account the commission and current volatility, selects volatility channels to determine entry signals, calculates the reliability of determining input signals, maintains and protects open orders, can work with any deposit size. 


Scalping solution 
Low risk
The EA does not use martingale or grid.
No scam
Never fired account
Recovery EA
Newsfilter
EA SETUP:

  • Working symbol XAUUSD and GOLD
  • Working Timeframe: M5
  • Min deposit $100 
  • Leverage 1:500 is required
  • ECN Account is  required

OPTIONS


  • News Filter Enabled - on/off News Filter

  • Please allow web requests to the following URLs for the news filter >> http://ec.forexprostools.com

  • FixedLot – lot size when MM is off
  • Use_AutoMM  – enable automatic calculation of traded lots
  • AutoMM  – percentage of AutoMM calculation
  • Max_Spread  – maximum allowable spread size
  • Slippage  – maximum slippage in points
  • Magic  – an identifier for collaboration with other experts
  • Open_Comment  – comment to trades


Backtest : XAUUSD M5 MIN 100 USD 

After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages,  i will add you to a private group, send you set files and additional detailed instructions.

Note: Never forget that past performance is no guarantee for the future.
I always recommend to run first on demo account or very low risk live account, 
to understand better how the EA executes trades, and takes its profits and losses. 
This is to prevent having emotions of fear taking over during trading.   
It is very important to understand how a system works, and what are the ups and downs!  


Bruno Miguel Vitorino Filipe
198
Bruno Miguel Vitorino Filipe 2022.05.06 13:25 
 

No Star...Its a Scam EA, don't buy it. Does not do what is should do, with the default settings like recommended by author!

Reply to review