Special Premium Gold Micron

is Spacial a symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading for XAUUSD (GOLD) pairs With Newsfilter. Has protection against failures – when the connection is restored, the advisor will continue to work with its orders. Advanced settings of trailing and trading time intervals allow the EA to work correctly on a computer and VPS. The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, and spread changes. Automatically adjusts trailing taking into account the commission and current volatility, selects volatility channels to determine entry signals, calculates the reliability of determining input signals, maintains and protects open orders, can work with any deposit size.





Scalping solution Low risk The EA does not use martingale or grid. No scam Never fired account Recovery EA Newsfilter

EA SETUP:

Working symbol XAUUSD and GOLD

Working Timeframe: M5

Min deposit $100

Leverage 1:500 is required

ECN Account is required

OPTIONS





News Filter Enabled - on/off News Filter

Please allow web requests to the following URLs for the news filter >> http://ec.forexprostools.com

FixedLot – lot size when MM is off

– lot size when MM is off Use_AutoMM – enable automatic calculation of traded lots

– enable automatic calculation of traded lots AutoMM – percentage of AutoMM calculation

– percentage of AutoMM calculation Max_Spread – maximum allowable spread size

– maximum allowable spread size Slippage – maximum slippage in points

– maximum slippage in points Magic – an identifier for collaboration with other experts

– an identifier for collaboration with other experts Open_Comment – comment to trades

– comment to trades





Backtest : XAUUSD M5 MIN 100 USD

After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add you to a private group, send you set files and additional detailed instructions.

Note: Never forget that past performance is no guarantee for the future. I always recommend to run first on demo account or very low risk live account, to understand better how the EA executes trades, and takes its profits and losses. This is to prevent having emotions of fear taking over during trading. It is very important to understand how a system works, and what are the ups and downs!



